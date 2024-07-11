Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 11, 2024 / 1:25 PM

'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46

By Jessica Inman

July 11 (UPI) -- Former child actor Benji Gregory, best known as ALF's Brian Tanner, has died, his sister confirmed in a social media post.

Gregory and his service dog, Hans, were found dead in the actor's car, his sister Rebecca Hertzberg- Pfaffinger said. The cause of death remains unclear. Gregory was 46 years old.

Advertisement

The car was discovered June 13 in a bank parking lot in Peoria, Ariz.

"We believe he went there the evening of the 12th to deposit some residuals," Hertzberg-Pfaffinger wrote in her post. "...and never got out of the car to do so. He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke."

That day, the temperature peaked around 109 degrees, People reports.

ALF, which ran on NBC from 1986 to 1990, chronicles the doings of ALF, a Melmac alien named Gordon Shumway, who crash-lands into an American family's garage.

Advertisement

In addition to Gregory, the show starred Paul Fusco, Max Wright, Anne Schedeen and Andrea Elson.

As an actor, Gregory also appeared in shows like Punky Brewster and movies like Jumping' Jack Flash. Variety said he also served in the U.S. Navy.

"It is with a heavy heart my family has suffered a loss way too early," Hertzberg-Pfaffinger wrote. "Ben was a great son, brother and uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying."

She told various outlets that her brother had been living with depression and bipolar disorder and often had trouble sleeping.

Notable deaths of 2024

Shelley Duvall
Actress Shelley Duvall (L) presents the ACE award to CNN's Bernard Shaw in Los Angeles on January 14, 1990. Duvall, known for starring in "The Shining," "Annie Hall," "Popeye," "McCabe and Mrs. Miller," "Thieves Like Us" and "Nashville," died at the age of 75 on July 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track
Music // 20 minutes ago
Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track
July 11 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue's latest song, "My Oh My," is a carefree pop tune featuring Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
July 11 (UPI) -- Actress Shelley Duvall, best known for her role in "The Shining," died Thursday in Texas. She was 75.
'House of the Dragon' stars Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel appear on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' stars Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel appear on 'Tonight Show'
July 11 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" stars Ewan Mitchell and Fabien Frankel discussed fake horses, airport anecdotes and nude scenes during their Wednesday appearance on "The Tonight Show."
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- Malia Baker, Kylie Cantrall, Morgan Dudley and the cast of "Descendants: The Rise of Red," on Disney+ Friday, discusses lessons learned and performance tips in the fourth Disney Channel Original film.
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (UPI) -- "Longlegs" writer/director Osgood Perkins and stars Maika Monroe, Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood discuss their intuitive process for creating the unsettling tone of the film, in theaters Friday.
Famous birthdays for July 11: Giorgio Armani, Greg Grunberg
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 11: Giorgio Armani, Greg Grunberg
July 11 (UPI) -- Fashion designer Giorgio Armani turns 90 and actor Greg Grunberg turns 58, among famous birthdays for July 11.
Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'
TV // 20 hours ago
Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'
July 10 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" icon Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming "Criminal" series.
Mireille Enos to reunite with 'Killing' co-star Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind'
TV // 20 hours ago
Mireille Enos to reunite with 'Killing' co-star Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind'
July 10 (UPI) -- Mireille Enos has signed on to reunite with her former "The Killing" co-star Joel Kinnaman on Season 5 of the Apple TV+ space drama, "For All Mankind."
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' sequel release date postponed
Movies // 21 hours ago
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' sequel release date postponed
July 10 (UPI) -- The sequel to actor-director Kevin Costner's epic western, "Horizon: An American Saga," will not be released next month as planned.
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
TV // 23 hours ago
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Dead Don't Hurt" depicts a pair of pioneers who are separated by the Civil War, a new trailer shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Famous birthdays for July 11: Giorgio Armani, Greg Grunberg
Famous birthdays for July 11: Giorgio Armani, Greg Grunberg
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
'The Braxtons' are back for the first time after Traci's death
'The Braxtons' are back for the first time after Traci's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement