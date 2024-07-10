Trending
Entertainment News
July 10, 2024 / 11:25 AM

A'ja Wilson is first WNBA player on 'NBA 2K' global cover

By Jessica Inman
A'ja Riyadh Wilson graces the cover of the upcoming "NBA 2K's All-Star Edition." File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
1 of 5 | A'ja Riyadh Wilson graces the cover of the upcoming "NBA 2K's All-Star Edition." File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Women's basketball star A'ja Wilson graces the cover of the upcoming NBA 2K's All-Star Edition, becoming the first WNBA player featured on the popular basketball video game's global cover.

"Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA," the Las Vegas Aces forward said. "Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game."

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum joins Wilson on the All-Star cover, but he will be the only athlete featured on the game's Standard Edition, and Wilson will be the solo star of the WNBA Edition.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Fame Edition will feature Vince Carter, who is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee.

The latest iteration of the game became available for pre-order on Wednesday.

Gamers can play the Standard Edition, All-Star Edition and Hall of Fame Edition on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The All-Star Edition is also available on Nintendo Switch. The WNBA Edition is only accessible at GameStop, and can only be played on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

All editions go live on September 6, with the exception of the Hall of Fame Edition, which will be released two days later.

"In a year that showcases competition at the highest level -- and in a play style that is uniquely one's own -- we're thrilled to share Jayson, A'ja and Vince as the NBA 2K25 cover athletes. The development team has delivered another innovative experience for basketball lovers, setting up NBA 2K25 to be the next icon in this long-standing industry," said Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas in a press release.

