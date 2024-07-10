Trending
July 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw

By UPI Staff
Urban Meyer speaks on the set of the Fox Network Big Noon Kickoff pregame show prior to the start of the Ohio State Buckeyes game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus, Ohio, on October 22, 2022. The broadcaster turns 60 on July 10. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 2 | Urban Meyer speaks on the set of the Fox Network Big Noon Kickoff pregame show prior to the start of the Ohio State Buckeyes game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus, Ohio, on October 22, 2022. The broadcaster turns 60 on July 10. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509

-- Writer/abolitionist Solomon Northup in 1808

-- Artist Camille Pissarro in 1830

-- Artist James Whistler in 1834

-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856

-- Writer Marcel Proust in 1871

-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- TV news anchor/commentator David Brinkley in 1920

-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921

-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921

-- Writer Alice Munro in 1931

-- Actor Robert Pine in 1941 (age 83)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Ronnie James Dio (Black Sabbath) in 1942

-- Tennis legend Arthur Ashe in 1943

-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945

-- Musician Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 73)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Bela Fleck in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Jackie Chung in 1961 (age 63)

-- Sportscaster/former football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Gale Harold in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Gary Levox (Rascal Flatts) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician/TV personality Erika Jayne, born Erika Girardi, in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor/musician Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Angus Cloud in 1998

-- Actor Isabela Merced, born Isabela Moner, in 2001 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
