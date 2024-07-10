Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw

July 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
July 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509
-- Writer/abolitionist Solomon Northup in 1808
-- Artist Camille Pissarro in 1830
-- Artist James Whistler in 1834
-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856
-- Writer Marcel Proust in 1871
-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875
-- TV news anchor/commentator David Brinkley in 1920
-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921
-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921
-- Writer Alice Munro in 1931
-- Actor Robert Pine in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician Ronnie James Dio (Black Sabbath) in 1942
-- Tennis legend Arthur Ashe in 1943
-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945
-- Musician Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 73)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 70)
-- Musician Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Bela Fleck in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Jackie Chung in 1961 (age 63)
-- Sportscaster/former football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Gale Harold in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Gary Levox (Rascal Flatts) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician/TV personality Erika Jayne, born Erika Girardi, in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor/musician Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Angus Cloud in 1998
-- Actor Isabela Merced, born Isabela Moner, in 2001 (age 23)