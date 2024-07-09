July 9 (UPI) -- Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mom.

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years for her role in the killing of her abusive mother in 2015, announced Tuesday that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, 31.

In a video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far," Blanchard said she is 11 weeks pregnant and due to give birth in January 2025.

"This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood," she added.

Blanchard later grew emotional as she shared how, "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby."

"I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't," she said.

Blanchard and Urker first connected as pen pals while Blanchard was still in prison. The couple reconnected following Blanchard's release and her split from her husband, Ryan Anderson, in March.

Blanchard's story was explored in the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, released in January.