Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White

July 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Actor/musician Ed Ames in 1927
-- Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in 1932
-- Artist David Hockney in 1937 (age 87)
-- Actor Brian Dennehy in 1938
-- Actor Richard Roundtree in 1942
-- Writer Dean R. Koontz in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Bon Scott (AC/DC) in 1946
-- Football star/actor/convict O.J. Simpson in 1947
-- Actor Chris Cooper in 1951 (age 73)
-- Entertainer John Tesh in 1952 (age 72)
-- Businessman/reality star Kevin O'Leary in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Jimmy Smits in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Lisa Banes in 1955
-- Actor Tom Hanks in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Kelly McGillis in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician Marc Almond (Soft Cell) in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Courtney Love (Hole) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor David O'Hara in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Pamela Adlon in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Scott Grimes in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Jack White (White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather) in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Fred Savage in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Mitchel Musso in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Ruairi O'Connor in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Douglas Booth in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actress Georgie Henley in 1995 (age 29)