Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 9, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White

By UPI Staff
Chris Cooper arrives on the red carpet the "Little Women" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on December 7, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 73 on July 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Chris Cooper arrives on the red carpet the "Little Women" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on December 7, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 73 on July 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Actor/musician Ed Ames in 1927

-- Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in 1932

-- Artist David Hockney in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Brian Dennehy in 1938

-- Actor Richard Roundtree in 1942

-- Writer Dean R. Koontz in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Bon Scott (AC/DC) in 1946

-- Football star/actor/convict O.J. Simpson in 1947

-- Actor Chris Cooper in 1951 (age 73)

-- Entertainer John Tesh in 1952 (age 72)

-- Businessman/reality star Kevin O'Leary in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Jimmy Smits in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Lisa Banes in 1955

-- Actor Tom Hanks in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Kelly McGillis in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Marc Almond (Soft Cell) in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) in 1959 (age 65)

Advertisement

-- Musician Courtney Love (Hole) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor David O'Hara in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Pamela Adlon in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Scott Grimes in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Jack White (White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather) in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Fred Savage in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Mitchel Musso in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Ruairi O'Connor in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Douglas Booth in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actress Georgie Henley in 1995 (age 29)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts
TV // 8 hours ago
'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts
July 8 (UPI) -- "The Bear" is the No. 1 series and "Family Affair" is the top movie streaming in the United States.
Ballerina vampire taken hostage in 'Abigail,' to stream on Peacock
Movies // 12 hours ago
Ballerina vampire taken hostage in 'Abigail,' to stream on Peacock
July 8 (UPI) -- "Abigail," a horror film about a kidnapped vampire ballerina, will stream on Peacock beginning July 19.
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
TV // 13 hours ago
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
July 8 (UPI) -- "Agatha All Along," a spinoff of "WandaVision" starring Kathryn Hahn, is coming to Disney+.
Fry, Bender and Leela return in trailer for 'Futurama' Season 12
TV // 13 hours ago
Fry, Bender and Leela return in trailer for 'Futurama' Season 12
July 8 (UPI) -- Hulu released a new trailer for Season 12 of "Futurama," which airs on July 29.
'Gladiator 2' poster teases Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Gladiator 2' poster teases Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus
July 8 (UPI) -- "Gladiator II," a sequel to the 2000 film "Gladiator" starring Russell Crowe, opens in November.
'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix said the final trailer for "The Umbrella Academy's" final season will be out on Tuesday.
(G)I-dle enjoys summer in 'Klaxon' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
(G)I-dle enjoys summer in 'Klaxon' music video
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released the EP "I Sway" and a music video for the single "Klaxon."
Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3
TV // 16 hours ago
Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3
July 8 (UPI) -- Actor Walton Goggins is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the third season of "The White Lotus" on his Instagram.
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
TV // 16 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
July 8 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 5 will be released July 14 on HBO and Max.
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor
July 8 (UPI) -- Chef Wolfgang Puck turns 74 and actor Jeffrey Tambor turns 80, among the famous birthdays for July 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor
William Moseley honors his veteran grandfathers with 'Murder Company' film
William Moseley honors his veteran grandfathers with 'Murder Company' film
'Gladiator 2' poster teases Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus
'Gladiator 2' poster teases Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement