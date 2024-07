Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White

1 of 2 | Chris Cooper arrives on the red carpet the "Little Women" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on December 7, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 73 on July 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Actor/musician Ed Ames in 1927

-- Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in 1932

-- Artist David Hockney in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Brian Dennehy in 1938

-- Actor Richard Roundtree in 1942

-- Writer Dean R. Koontz in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Bon Scott (AC/DC) in 1946

-- Football star/actor/convict O.J. Simpson in 1947

-- Actor Chris Cooper in 1951 (age 73)

-- Entertainer John Tesh in 1952 (age 72)

-- Businessman/reality star Kevin O'Leary in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Jimmy Smits in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Lisa Banes in 1955

-- Actor Tom Hanks in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Kelly McGillis in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Marc Almond (Soft Cell) in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) in 1959 (age 65)

Advertisement

-- Musician Courtney Love (Hole) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor David O'Hara in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Pamela Adlon in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Scott Grimes in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Jack White (White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather) in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Fred Savage in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Mitchel Musso in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Ruairi O'Connor in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Douglas Booth in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actress Georgie Henley in 1995 (age 29)