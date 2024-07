Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor

1 of 4 | Wolfgang Puck arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10. The chef turns 75 on July 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- Artist Artemisia Gentileschi in 1593

-- Inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838

-- Musician Billy Eckstine in 1914

-- Chemist John Pemberton, inventor of Coca-Cola, in 1936

-- Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller in 1839

-- U.S. Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in 1908

-- Actor Marty Feldman in 1934

-- Actor Jeffrey Tambor in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician John Lee "Jaimoe" Johnson (Allman Brothers Band) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Ballet dancer Cynthia Gregory in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Kim Darby in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician/children's singer Raffi Cavoukian in 1948 (age 76)

-- Chef Wolfgang Puck in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Anjelica Huston in 1951 (age 73)

-- Writer Anna Quindlen in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Kevin Bacon in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Robert Knepper in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Toby Keith in 1961

File Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI

-- Musician Joan Osborne in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Rocky Carroll in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Michael Weatherly in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Billy Crudup in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Beck Hansen in 1970 (age 54)

-- Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Alfredo Narciso in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Milo Ventimiglia in 1977 (age 47)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Lance Gross in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Sophia Bush in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Jamie Cook (Arctic Monkeys) in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Jake McDorman in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Jamie Blackley in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor/musician Maya Hawke in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor/musician Jaden Smith in 1998 (age 26)