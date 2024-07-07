Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 7, 2024 / 9:52 AM

Pro wrestler John Cena announces 2025 retirement from the WWE

By Karen Butler
John Cena has announced he is retiring from the WWE after more than 20 years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
John Cena has announced he is retiring from the WWE after more than 20 years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Pro wrestler John Cena has announced he plans to retire from the WWE following WrestleMania 2025.

Cena, 47, broke the news during a surprise appearance at Saturday's Money in the Bank event in Toronto.

The 16-time world champion, who has been focusing on his acting career in recent years, plans to be involved in some capacity when the WWE's Raw moves to Netflix in January.

The audience chanted, "No!" when Cena announced his intention to end his more than 20-year career.

Cena's film credits include Bumblebee, Fast X and The Suicide Squad.

He is also hosting this year's edition of Shark Week on Discovery+.

