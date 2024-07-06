'Lioness' actor Mike Heslin dies of 'unexpected cardiac event' at age 30

July 6 (UPI) -- Mike Heslin's husband Scotty Dynamo has announced that the Lioness and The Holiday Proposal Plan actor died this week of an "unexpected cardiac event." He was 30.

"On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate @mikeheslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital," Dynamo posted on Instagram Friday.

"Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened. Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice. He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him."

The couple was one month away from their first wedding anniversary when Heslin died.

The actor's organs were donated and have already helped four people, Dynamo said.

Heslin's credits also include Younger and The Influencers.

Notable deaths of 2024