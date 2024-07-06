Famous birthdays for July 6: Eva Green, Dalai Lama

1 of 4 | Eva Green attends the premiere of "Emilia Perez" at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18. The actor turns 44 on July 6. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747

-- Artist Frida Kahlo in 1907

-- Musician LaVerne Andrews (Andrews Sisters) in 1911

-- U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921

-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925

-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927

-- Musician/actor Della Reese in 1931

-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 89)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937

-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 78)

-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Nanci Griffith in 1953

-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Pip Torrens in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor/comedian Brian Posehn in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Musician Inspectah Deck, born Jason Hunter, (Wu-Tang Clan) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 49)

-- Actor Tamera Mowry-Housley in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 46)

-- Comedian/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Chris Wood (Bastille) in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 36)