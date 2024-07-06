Famous birthdays for July 6: Eva Green, Dalai Lama

July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747
-- Artist Frida Kahlo in 1907
-- Musician LaVerne Andrews (Andrews Sisters) in 1911
-- U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921
-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925
-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927
-- Musician/actor Della Reese in 1931
-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 89)
-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937
-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 78)
-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1951 (age 73)
-- Musician Nanci Griffith in 1953
-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Pip Torrens in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor/comedian Brian Posehn in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Inspectah Deck, born Jason Hunter, (Wu-Tang Clan) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 49)
-- Actor Tamera Mowry-Housley in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 46)
-- Comedian/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 44)
-- Musician Chris Wood (Bastille) in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 36)