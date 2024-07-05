Famous birthdays for July 5: Edie Falco, Megan Rapinoe

July 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Showman P.T. Barnum in 1810
-- British colonialist Cecil Rhodes, founder of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1853
-- Dwight Davis, founder of the Davis Cup tennis tournament, in 1879
-- Hall of Fame football Coach John McKay in 1923
-- Actor Katherine Helmond in 1929
-- Artist Chuck Close in 1940
-- Robbie Robertson, composer/musician, in 1943
-- Julie Nixon Eisenhower in 1948 (age 76)
-- Rock singer Huey Lewis in 1950 (age 74)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Richard "Goose" Gossage in 1951 (age 73)
-- Astronaut Terence Henricks in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Edie Falco in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Kathryn Erbe in 1965 (age 59)
-- Rapper RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, in 1969 (age 55)
-- Producer/screenwriter Jenji Kohan in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Francois Arnaud in 1985 (age 39)
-- Soccer player Megan Rapinoe in 1985 (age 39)