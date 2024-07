Vanessa Hudgens reportedly has given birth to her first child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Bad Boys: Ride or Die, High School Musical and Grease Live! alum Vanessa Hudgens reportedly has given birth to her first child. E! reported the happy news Friday, and TMZ and Page Six published photos of the singer-actress leaving a Santa Monica hospital, happily cradling her newborn as she was wheeled to her car this week. Advertisement

Hudgens, 35, announced her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Oscars ceremony in March.

She has been married to pro baseball player Cole Tucker, 28, since 2023.

They have not publicly confirmed the birth of their first child.

The baby's sex, name and actual birth date have not been reported.

