Kris Jenner has announced she is undergoing surgery to remove her ovaries after a tumor was discovered. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Reality television matriarch Kris Jenner has announced she is to have ovaries removed after a tumor was discovered. "I wanted to tell you guys something ... I went to the doctor and had my scan," Jenner, 68, tearfully told her famous daughters on Thursday's edition of The Kardashians. Advertisement

"They found, and this just makes me really emotional but, they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary," she added.

"Dr. A said I've gotta have my ovaries taken out and I'm emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown, in my tummy. So, this is a very sacred place to me."

Her adult children offered words of support.

"To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is a really big deal," said Kim Kardashian. "I couldn't even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that."

Kourtney Kardashian added, "I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way."

"It's your womanly power," she said. "It doesn't mean it's taking away who she is or what she's experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created."