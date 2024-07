Famous birthdays for July 4: Eva Marie Saint, Alex Hibbert

1 of 3 | Eva Marie Saint arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. The actor turns 100 on July 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- Writer Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804

-- Songwriter Stephen Foster in 1826

-- Circus operator James Bailey in 1847

-- Astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt in 1868

-- Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872

-- Cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883

-- Louis B. Mayer, film mogul /co-founder of MGM, in 1885

-- Actor Gloria Stuart in 1910

-- Advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918

-- Actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 (age 100)

-- Playwright Neil Simon in 1927

-- Actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927

-- New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1930

-- Musician Bill Withers in 1938

-- TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Activist Ron Kovic in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 (age 63)

-- Tennis player Pam Shriver in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Matt Malley (Counting Crows) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor/playwright Tracy Letts in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Becki Newton in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Tahar Rahim in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Melissa Barrera in 1990 (age 34)

-- Musician Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, in 1995 (age 29)

-- Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Alex Hibbert in 2004 (age 20)