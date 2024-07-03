Christina Applegate wants to work with Shirley MacLaine, drink with Cher

1 of 4 | Christina Applegate says she wants to work with Shirley MacLaine and drink with Cher in a recent social media post. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate shared a glimpse of her bucket list, which includes drinking with Cher. "There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life," the 52-year-old actress wrote on X on Wednesday. Advertisement

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, while she was filming Dead to Me.

"I had to call everybody and be like, 'I have multiple sclerosis, guys,'" she said in an interview. "And then it was about kind of learning - all of us learning - what I was going to be capable of doing."

Applegate told Variety in 2022 that she was "pretty convinced" that Dead to Me marked the end of her acting career. On Wednesday, she took a more hopeful stance.

"I want to work with Shirley MacLaine," she wrote on X. "And do shots with Cher!"

There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life. I want to work with Shirley MacLaine And do shots with cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.— christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 3, 2024

That post had more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments within hours.

"Keep reaching for your dreams," one commenter said. "I have had MS since 2005 and keep chasing my dreams. We can't let MS defeat us. We are much too young for that."

Applegate recently shared more about her struggles on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert.

"I have 30 lesions on my brain, like herpes sores basically. My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot," she said. "Other people don't even have them on their brain. They have like a couple on the spine. What it does, is it just affects the nervous system. So we all kind of have the issue with mobility, that's different per person... My hand starts to go weird and then I'll get a seizurey feeling sometimes in my brain, but not all the time."

Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler created their own podcast, MeSsy, which aired in March.

In a recent episode, Applegate's 13-year-old daughter disclosed her own struggle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.

Despite her family's struggles, the Married... with Children star remains optimistic.

"My days are so big," she said. "Just saying."