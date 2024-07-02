Trending
Entertainment News
July 2, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 2: Alex Morgan, Michelle Branch

By UPI Staff
U.S. Women's National Team member Alex Morgan (13) stops short of crashing into Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan in the first half at City Park in St. Louis on April 11, 2023. Morgan turns 35 on July 2. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. Women's National Team member Alex Morgan (13) stops short of crashing into Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan in the first half at City Park in St. Louis on April 11, 2023. Morgan turns 35 on July 2. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Writer Hermann Hesse in 1877

-- King Olav V of Norway in 1903

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1908

-- Musician/actor Ken Curtis in 1916

-- Fashion designer Pierre Cardin in 1922

-- Civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1925

-- Imelda Marcos, wife of former Philippine President Fernando Marcos, in 1929 (age 95)

UPI File Photo

-- Dave Thomas, Wendy's fast-food restaurant chain founder, in 1932

-- Actor Polly Holliday in 1937 (age 87)

-- Former race car driver Richard Petty in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor/director Ron Silver in 1946

-- Writer/actor Larry David in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Saul Rubinek in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Roy Bittan (E Street Band) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor/model Jerry Hall in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Jimmy McNichol in 1961 (age 63)

-- Former baseball star Jose Canseco in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Dave Parsons (Bush) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Jenni Rivera in 1969

-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Michelle Branch in 1983 (age 41)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former figure skater Johnny Weir in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Ashley Tisdale in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Nelson Franklin in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Lindsay Lohan in 1986 (age 38)

-- Alex Morgan, U.S. women's national soccer team, in 1989 (35)

-- Actor Margot Robbie in 1990 (age 34)

-- Musician Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, in 1993 (age 31)

-- Musician/actor Vince Staples in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Caitlin Carmichael in 2004 (age 20)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

