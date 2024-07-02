Famous birthdays for July 2: Alex Morgan, Michelle Branch

July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
|Advertisement
July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Writer Hermann Hesse in 1877
-- King Olav V of Norway in 1903
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1908
-- Musician/actor Ken Curtis in 1916
-- Fashion designer Pierre Cardin in 1922
-- Civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1925
-- Imelda Marcos, wife of former Philippine President Fernando Marcos, in 1929 (age 95)
-- Dave Thomas, Wendy's fast-food restaurant chain founder, in 1932
-- Actor Polly Holliday in 1937 (age 87)
-- Former race car driver Richard Petty in 1937 (age 87)
-- Actor/director Ron Silver in 1946
-- Writer/actor Larry David in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Saul Rubinek in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician Roy Bittan (E Street Band) in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor/model Jerry Hall in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Jimmy McNichol in 1961 (age 63)
-- Former baseball star Jose Canseco in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Dave Parsons (Bush) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Jenni Rivera in 1969
-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Michelle Branch in 1983 (age 41)
-- Former figure skater Johnny Weir in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Ashley Tisdale in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Nelson Franklin in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Lindsay Lohan in 1986 (age 38)
-- Alex Morgan, U.S. women's national soccer team, in 1989 (35)
-- Actor Margot Robbie in 1990 (age 34)
-- Musician Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, in 1993 (age 31)
-- Musician/actor Vince Staples in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Caitlin Carmichael in 2004 (age 20)