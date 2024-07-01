1 of 5 | Simone Biles challenges SZA to a headstand contest. File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Before she was a Grammy-winning singer, SZA had dreams of becoming a gymnast, she told Olympic medalist Simone Biles in a video released by NBC Sports on Monday. "This is my dream to talk to you," SZA said as the pair sat in an empty gymnasium. "I'm not even kidding. You're like my wildest dream...I just have never seen anything like you. No one has." Advertisement

Biles, 27, then invited SZA, 34, to a handstand contest with one important stipulation: "You can't break a nail. You can't hurt yourself."

"I don't care about my nails," SZA responded. "I'm scared to lose."

SZA, who just won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year trophy at the BET Awards show, said she only started singing when she realized that she wouldn't become a national gymnast.

The singer said, "I was like, 'Okay. Let me see what I can do, or see what else I can be good at?'"

"So it was kind of like a hidden talent?" asked Biles.

"Yeah, and I needed something to be competitive at," SZA said.

Each woman then did a headstand, which fans loved.

"It's fun to see adults bring out the child in each other," one YouTube commenter said.

"Two women at the top of their respective games," another woman wrote. "Love it."

The video was released just after Biles was named one of five women competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics on behalf of Team USA.

Last month, NBC Sports released a video that shows Sha'Carri Richardson and Cardi B discussing the Paris Olympics while getting their nails done.

Both videos were listed as "Part One," suggesting that an ongoing series may be underway.