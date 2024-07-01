Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 1, 2024 / 3:14 PM

SZA shows Simone Biles her gymnastic skills

By Jessica Inman
Simone Biles challenges SZA to a headstand contest. File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE
1 of 5 | Simone Biles challenges SZA to a headstand contest. File Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Before she was a Grammy-winning singer, SZA had dreams of becoming a gymnast, she told Olympic medalist Simone Biles in a video released by NBC Sports on Monday.

"This is my dream to talk to you," SZA said as the pair sat in an empty gymnasium. "I'm not even kidding. You're like my wildest dream...I just have never seen anything like you. No one has."

Advertisement

Biles, 27, then invited SZA, 34, to a handstand contest with one important stipulation: "You can't break a nail. You can't hurt yourself."

"I don't care about my nails," SZA responded. "I'm scared to lose."

SZA, who just won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year trophy at the BET Awards show, said she only started singing when she realized that she wouldn't become a national gymnast.

The singer said, "I was like, 'Okay. Let me see what I can do, or see what else I can be good at?'"

"So it was kind of like a hidden talent?" asked Biles.

"Yeah, and I needed something to be competitive at," SZA said.

Advertisement

Each woman then did a headstand, which fans loved.

"It's fun to see adults bring out the child in each other," one YouTube commenter said.

"Two women at the top of their respective games," another woman wrote. "Love it."

The video was released just after Biles was named one of five women competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics on behalf of Team USA.

Last month, NBC Sports released a video that shows Sha'Carri Richardson and Cardi B discussing the Paris Olympics while getting their nails done.

Both videos were listed as "Part One," suggesting that an ongoing series may be underway.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock to star in Netflix series 'Sirens'
TV // 33 minutes ago
Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock to star in Netflix series 'Sirens'
July 1 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock will star in the Netflix dark comedy "Sirens."
'Trap' trailer: Josh Hartnett causes chaos in M. Night Shyamalan film
Movies // 54 minutes ago
'Trap' trailer: Josh Hartnett causes chaos in M. Night Shyamalan film
July 1 (UPI) -- "Trap," a new thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Josh Hartnett, opens in August.
Richard Gere joins spy thriller 'The Agency'
TV // 1 hour ago
Richard Gere joins spy thriller 'The Agency'
July 1 (UPI) -- Richard Gere will star with Michael Fassbender in the Paramount+ with Showtime series "The Agency."
'Cobra Kai' trailer shows Daniel discover Mr. Miyagi's buried secrets
TV // 1 hour ago
'Cobra Kai' trailer shows Daniel discover Mr. Miyagi's buried secrets
July 1 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1 will premiere on Netflix in July, the first part of the show's three-part final season.
Sherri Papini shares her side of kidnapping hoax story in docuseries
TV // 2 hours ago
Sherri Papini shares her side of kidnapping hoax story in docuseries
July 1 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, who was convicted of faking her own 2016 abduction, will share her version of events in a new docuseries.
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
TV // 4 hours ago
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
July 1 (UPI) -- The ninth and final season of widely-acclaimed series "Suits" is available to stream on Netflix.
Babymonster drops summery single 'Forever'
Music // 4 hours ago
Babymonster drops summery single 'Forever'
July 1 (UPI) -- Babymonster released its new digital single "Forever" on Monday, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, said.
Judy Greer directs rambunctious kids in 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' trailer
Movies // 5 hours ago
Judy Greer directs rambunctious kids in 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' trailer
July 1 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Barbara Robinson's children's book, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."
Normani cancels BET Awards performance because of rehearsal injury
Music // 5 hours ago
Normani cancels BET Awards performance because of rehearsal injury
July 1 (UPI) -- An injury prevented Normani from taking the stage at the BET Awards Sunday, the singer said.
Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
TV // 8 hours ago
Killer Mike, Usher, SZA win big at BET Awards
July 1 (UPI) -- Killer Mike's "Michael" was named Album of the Year at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
'Vampire' star Sam Reid: Claudia, Louis will always be family to Lestat
Famous birthdays for July 1: Chosen Jacobs, Storm Reid
Famous birthdays for July 1: Chosen Jacobs, Storm Reid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement