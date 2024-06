1 of 2 | Olivia Culpo married Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island this weekend. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Television personality Olivia Culpo married NFL running back Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island this weekend. "The model and former Miss Universe walked down the church aisle in Watch Hill, Rhode Island in a long-sleeve crepe crew neck ball gown with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back," said a joint Instagram post Saturday by Vogue magazine and the bride. Advertisement

Miss Universe 2012 wore a long-sleeved white Dolce and Gabbana gown and 16-foot-long lace veil for her big day and her groom chose a traditional black tuxedo.

"I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it's complimenting me, not overpowering me," Culpo exclusively told Vogue.

The couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged in April of last year.

Olivia Culpo, Christie Brinkley walk the Sports Illustrated red carpet