Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier

Fantasia Barrino arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25 in New York City. The musician turns 40 on June 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- First lady Elizabeth Monroe in 1768

-- Actor Susan Hayward in 1917

-- Musician Lena Horne in 1917

-- Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Nancy Dussault in 1936 (age 88)

-- Musician Florence Ballard in 1943

-- Musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor David Alan Grier in 1956 (age 68)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

-- Actor Vincent D'Onofrio in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Rupert Graves in 1963 (age 61)

-- Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Phil Anselmo (Pantera) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Monica Potter in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Molly Parker in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Matisyahu, born Matthew Paul Miller, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Lizzy Caplan in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Cole Swindell in 1983 (age 41)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Katherine Ryan in 1983 (age 41)

-- Musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) in 1983 (age 41)

-- Musician Fantasia Barrino in 1984 (age 40)

-- Olympian Michael Phelps in 1985 (age 39)

-- WWE wrestler Alicia Fox, born Victoria Elizabeth Michelle Crawford, in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Elliot Fletcher in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Wolfgang Schaeffer in 2009 (age 15)