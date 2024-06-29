Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 29, 2024 / 11:34 AM

Comedian, 'Roseanne' alum Martin Mull dead at 80

By Karen Butler
Martin Mull -- seen here with a guest attending the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles -- has died at the age of 80. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Martin Mull -- seen here with a guest attending the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles -- has died at the age of 80. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Comedian and Roseanne alum Martin Mull has died at the age of 80.

"I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny," his daughter Maggie Mull said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

"He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and --the sign of a truly exceptional person -- by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously."

Mull also appeared on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spinoff Fernwood 2 Night, as well as Taxi, Clue, Mr. Mom, Mrs. Doubtfire, Veep, The Golden Girls, Arrested Development, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Psych, Community, Two and a Half Men and, most recently, Not Dead Yet, Grace & Frankie, The Cool Kids and The Afterparty.

Notable deaths of 2024

Bill Cobbs
Actor Bill Cobbs, a cast member in "Oz the Great and Powerful," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on February 13, 2013. Cobbs, who did character work in Hollywood for five decades and starred in films as "The Bodyguard," "Night at the Museum" and "Air Bud," died at the age of 90 on June 25. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for June 29: Colin Jost, Camila Mendes
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 29: Colin Jost, Camila Mendes
June 29 (UPI) -- Comedian Colin Jost turns 42 and actor Camila Mendes turns 30, among the famous birthdays for June 29.
'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz pregnant with second child
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz pregnant with second child
June 28 (UPI) -- Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred as Tina Cohen-Chang on "Glee," announced she is expecting her second child.
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
TV // 21 hours ago
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
June 28 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will announce the nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards at a ceremony July 17.
Camila Cabello explores new sounds, coming-of-age themes in 'C,XOXO'
Music // 21 hours ago
Camila Cabello explores new sounds, coming-of-age themes in 'C,XOXO'
June 28 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello on Friday released her fourth studio album, "C,XOXO," which she likens to a coming-of-age story.
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
Music // 23 hours ago
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
June 28 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams performed "Close to You" and discussed Taylor Swift on "Today."
Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'
Music // 23 hours ago
Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'
June 28 (UPI) -- Country music star Keith Urban announced the album "High" and shared a new song, "Wildside."
Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'
Music // 23 hours ago
Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'
June 28 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa in the K-pop girl group Blackpink, released her "Rockstar" music video Friday. The single eclipsed 23 million views within the first 24 hours.
Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi to perform at Macy's Fourth of July event
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi to perform at Macy's Fourth of July event
June 28 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Shaboozey, Bell Biv Devoe, Tanner Adell and The War and Treaty will perform during the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" show.
Lil Nas X releases 'Here We Go,' song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
Music // 1 day ago
Lil Nas X releases 'Here We Go,' song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
June 28 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released "Here We Go," his song for the new film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."
Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'
June 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion released her third studio album, "Megan," on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'
Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'
Famous birthdays for June 29: Colin Jost, Camila Mendes
Famous birthdays for June 29: Colin Jost, Camila Mendes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement