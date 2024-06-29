Advertisement
June 29, 2024

Famous birthdays for June 29: Colin Jost, Camila Mendes

By UPI Staff
Colin Jost looks on during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 27. The comedian turns 42 on June 29. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Colin Jost looks on during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 27. The comedian turns 42 on June 29.

June 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- William Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in 1861

-- Astronomer George Ellery Hale in 1868

-- Writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery in 1900

-- Actor Slim Pickens in 1919

-- Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen in 1920

-- Civil rights leader Stokely Carmichael in 1941

-- Actor Gary Busey in 1944 (age 80)

-- Comedian Richard Lewis in 1947

-- Actor/former U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy, R-Iowa, in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) in 1948 (age 76)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Musician Colin Hay (Men at Work) in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Sharon Lawrence in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Kathleen Wilhoite in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Melora Hardin in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Lance Barber in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician/actor Bret McKenzie in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Nicole Scherzinger in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Sam Farrar (Maroon 5) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Luke Kirby in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Radio/TV personality Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, in 1978 (age 46)

-- Comedian Colin Jost in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Lily Rabe in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Aundrea Fimbres (Danity Kane) in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Camila Mendes in 1994 (age 30)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

