Famous birthdays for June 29: Colin Jost, Camila Mendes

June 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- William Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in 1861
-- Astronomer George Ellery Hale in 1868
-- Writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery in 1900
-- Actor Slim Pickens in 1919
-- Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen in 1920
-- Civil rights leader Stokely Carmichael in 1941
-- Actor Gary Busey in 1944 (age 80)
-- Comedian Richard Lewis in 1947
-- Actor/former U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy, R-Iowa, in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician Colin Hay (Men at Work) in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor Sharon Lawrence in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Kathleen Wilhoite in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Melora Hardin in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Lance Barber in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician/actor Bret McKenzie in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician Nicole Scherzinger in 1978 (age 46)
-- Musician Sam Farrar (Maroon 5) in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Luke Kirby in 1978 (age 46)
-- Radio/TV personality Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, in 1978 (age 46)
-- Comedian Colin Jost in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Lily Rabe in 1982 (age 42)
-- Musician Aundrea Fimbres (Danity Kane) in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Camila Mendes in 1994 (age 30)