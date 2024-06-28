Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi to perform at Macy's Fourth of July event

1 of 6 | Lainey Wilson will perform at "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" event on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, known for her hit "Things a Man Oughta Know" and Luis Fonsi, known for his popular song "Despacito," will perform during the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show. The star lineup also includes Shaboozey, Bell Biv DeVoe, Tanner Adell and The War and Treaty. Lainey Wilson is set to return this year. Advertisement

"Think unforgettable stars, larger-than-life pyrotechnics, and a salute to the American spirit that's one of Summer's greatest hits," Macy's officials said.

Jason Howland, who wrote the music for Broadway's Little Women and has a Grammy and Emmy, produced the music that accompanies this year's fireworks display, which includes 60,000 shells exploding over the Hudson River.

Viewers can expect modern takes on patriotic favorites performed by Alex Newell, Amber Mark, Brandy Clark and co-host Mickey Guyton, officials said.

Zuri Hall, of Access Hollywood, will return to co-host the show on NBC and Peacock.

"Year after year, this telecast never fails to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that's unmatched," said NBCU Entertainment's executive vice president of live events and specials, Jen Neal. "It's this type of live programming event that brings us together as a nation."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams described the evening as "one of the city's most exciting and iconic events."

"I look forward to joining the thousands of viewers celebrating America's birthday right here in the Big Apple," he said in a press release announcing 10,000 free tickets for New Yorkers.

The 48th annual show marks the first time in more than 10 years that the display will take place over the Hudson River, New York officials said.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will air Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT and again at 10 p.m.

