Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 28, 2024 / 3:13 PM

'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz pregnant with second child

By Jessica Inman
Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting her second child. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting her second child. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Glee's Tina Cohen-Chang, announced on Friday that she is expecting her second child.

"We are pregnant and so excited and grateful," she wrote on an Instagram post. "It has been a journey. I will share more soon, but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time."

Advertisement

Fans immediately showered Ushkowitz love and support. Within an hour, that post had nearly 450 comments and nearly 23,000 likes.

"So, so happy for you Jenna and your family," one commenter said. "We Gleeks are so happy for you!"

Ushkowitz, 38, and her husband, David Stanley, had their daughter, Emma, in 2022.

So far, this pregnancy was nothing like her first, Ushkowitz said in an interview.

"It was truly like a head-spinning experience of how different it was," she said. "And it's just such a good lesson that every pregnancy truly is different. You're not going through the same journey every time because every kid is different. And so it was definitely something that I didn't expect at all."

The news itself surprised Ushkowitz, who found out she was pregnant again while on vacation.

"My jaw dropped. I was shocked," she said. "And then overjoyed, of course... Newborn snuggles are the best, but I'm really just looking forward to seeing my daughter become a big sister and just feeling like our family is whole."

Advertisement

Other Instagram commenters expressed similar sentiments.

"Emma is going to be the best big sis!" one woman said.

Ushkowitz, who also had roles in 1 Night in San Diego and The Right Girl, is also the host of the podcast And That's What You Really Missed.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
TV // 1 hour ago
Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce Emmy nominations
June 28 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will announce the nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards at a ceremony July 17.
Camila Cabello explores new sounds, coming-of-age themes in 'C,XOXO'
Music // 2 hours ago
Camila Cabello explores new sounds, coming-of-age themes in 'C,XOXO'
June 28 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello on Friday released her fourth studio album, "C,XOXO," which she likens to a coming-of-age story.
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
Music // 3 hours ago
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
June 28 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams performed "Close to You" and discussed Taylor Swift on "Today."
Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'
Music // 4 hours ago
Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'
June 28 (UPI) -- Country music star Keith Urban announced the album "High" and shared a new song, "Wildside."
Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'
Music // 4 hours ago
Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'
June 28 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa in the K-pop girl group Blackpink, released her "Rockstar" music video Friday. The single eclipsed 23 million views within the first 24 hours.
Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi to perform at Macy's Fourth of July event
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi to perform at Macy's Fourth of July event
June 28 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Shaboozey, Bell Biv Devoe, Tanner Adell and The War and Treaty will perform during the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" show.
Lil Nas X releases 'Here We Go,' song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
Music // 5 hours ago
Lil Nas X releases 'Here We Go,' song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
June 28 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released "Here We Go," his song for the new film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."
Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'
Music // 8 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'
June 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion released her third studio album, "Megan," on Friday.
Sigourney Weaver to receive Life Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival
Movies // 8 hours ago
Sigourney Weaver to receive Life Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival
June 28 (UPI) -- "Alien," "Avatar" and "Ghostbusters" icon Sigourney Weaver is to receive the Golden Lion for Life Achievement at the Venice Film Festival this summer.
BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect
June 28 (UPI) -- The BET Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles and air on BET.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
Famous birthdays for June 28: Tichina Arnold, Mel Brooks
Famous birthdays for June 28: Tichina Arnold, Mel Brooks
'A Sacrifice' reminded Sadie Sink, Eric Bana of real-life sacrifices
'A Sacrifice' reminded Sadie Sink, Eric Bana of real-life sacrifices
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement