'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz pregnant with second child

June 28 (UPI) -- Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Glee's Tina Cohen-Chang, announced on Friday that she is expecting her second child. "We are pregnant and so excited and grateful," she wrote on an Instagram post. "It has been a journey. I will share more soon, but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time." Advertisement

Fans immediately showered Ushkowitz love and support. Within an hour, that post had nearly 450 comments and nearly 23,000 likes.

"So, so happy for you Jenna and your family," one commenter said. "We Gleeks are so happy for you!"

Ushkowitz, 38, and her husband, David Stanley, had their daughter, Emma, in 2022.

So far, this pregnancy was nothing like her first, Ushkowitz said in an interview.

"It was truly like a head-spinning experience of how different it was," she said. "And it's just such a good lesson that every pregnancy truly is different. You're not going through the same journey every time because every kid is different. And so it was definitely something that I didn't expect at all."

The news itself surprised Ushkowitz, who found out she was pregnant again while on vacation.

"My jaw dropped. I was shocked," she said. "And then overjoyed, of course... Newborn snuggles are the best, but I'm really just looking forward to seeing my daughter become a big sister and just feeling like our family is whole."

Other Instagram commenters expressed similar sentiments.

"Emma is going to be the best big sis!" one woman said.

Ushkowitz, who also had roles in 1 Night in San Diego and The Right Girl, is also the host of the podcast And That's What You Really Missed.