Famous birthdays for June 28: Tichina Arnold, Mel Brooks

1 of 3 | Ashanti (C) is joined by Tichina Arnold (L) and Ja Rule (R) during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. Arnold turns 55 on June 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Pope Paul IV in 1476

-- English King Henry VIII in 1491

-- Artist Peter Paul Rubens in 1577

-- John Wesley, founder of Methodism, in 1703

-- Philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau in 1712

-- Writer Luigi Pirandello in 1867

-- Musician Richard Rodgers in 1902

-- Filmmaker/comedian Mel Brooks in 1926 (age 98)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Pat Morita in 1932

-- Former CIA Director/Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in 1938 (age 86)

-- Comedian Gilda Radner in 1946

-- Actor Bruce Davison in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Kathy Bates in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Alice Krige in 1954 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Elway in 1960 (age 64)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Saul Davies (James) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Jessica Hecht in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor John Cusack in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Mary Stuart Masterson in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician/actor Danielle Brisebois in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Tichina Arnold in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Steve Burton in 1970 (age 54)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Entrepreneur Elon Musk in 1971 (age 53)

-- Skateboarder/TV personality Rob Dyrdek in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Tim Nordwind (OK Go) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Mark Stoermer (Killers) in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Felicia Day in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Kellie Pickler in 1986 (age 38)