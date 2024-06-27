Famous birthdays for June 27: Khloe Kardashian, Vera Wang

June 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Irish patriot Charles Stewart Parnell in 1846
-- Anarchist Emma Goldman in 1869
-- Poet Paul Laurence Dunbar in 1872
-- Blind/deaf author Helen Keller in 1880
-- TV personality Bob Keeshan in 1927
-- U.S. businessman/former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot in 1930
-- Poet Lucille Clifton in 1936
-- Musician Bruce Johnston (Beach Boys) in 1942 (age 82)
-- Fashion designer Norma Kamali in 1945 (age 79)
-- Fashion designer Vera Wang in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor Julia Duffy in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Isabelle Adjani in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in 1962 (age 62)
-- Filmmaker J.J. Abrams in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Draco Rosa (Menudo) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Tobey Maguire in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor/performer Bianca Del Rio, born Roy Haylock, in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Joseph Sikora in 1976 (age 49)
-- Musician Leigh Nash (Sixpence None the Richer) in 1976 (age 48)
-- TV celebrity Khloe Kardashian in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Drake Bell in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Sam Claflin in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Ed Westwick in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Alanna Masterson in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Matthew Lewis in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Kimiko Glenn in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Emma D'Arcy in 1992 (age 32)
-- Musician Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) in 1996 (age 29)
-- Actor Shannon Purser in 1997 (age 28)
-- Musician H.E.R., born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Chandler Riggs in 1999 (age 25)