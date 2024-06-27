Trending
Entertainment News
June 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 27: Khloe Kardashian, Vera Wang

By UPI Staff
Khloe Kardashian arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022. The TV personality turns 40 on June 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Khloe Kardashian arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022. The TV personality turns 40 on June 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Irish patriot Charles Stewart Parnell in 1846

-- Anarchist Emma Goldman in 1869

-- Poet Paul Laurence Dunbar in 1872

-- Blind/deaf author Helen Keller in 1880

-- TV personality Bob Keeshan in 1927

-- U.S. businessman/former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot in 1930

-- Poet Lucille Clifton in 1936

-- Musician Bruce Johnston (Beach Boys) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Fashion designer Norma Kamali in 1945 (age 79)

-- Fashion designer Vera Wang in 1949 (age 75)

File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

-- Actor Julia Duffy in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Isabelle Adjani in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in 1962 (age 62)

-- Filmmaker J.J. Abrams in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Draco Rosa (Menudo) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Tobey Maguire in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor/performer Bianca Del Rio, born Roy Haylock, in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Joseph Sikora in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Musician Leigh Nash (Sixpence None the Richer) in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV celebrity Khloe Kardashian in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Drake Bell in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Sam Claflin in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Ed Westwick in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Alanna Masterson in 1988 (age 36)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Matthew Lewis in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Kimiko Glenn in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Emma D'Arcy in 1992 (age 32)

-- Musician Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Shannon Purser in 1997 (age 28)

-- Musician H.E.R., born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Chandler Riggs in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

