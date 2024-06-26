Trending
June 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 26: Aubrey Plaza, Derek Jeter

By UPI Staff
Aubrey Plaza attends the photo call for "Megalopolis" at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17. The actor turns 40 on June 26. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Aubrey Plaza attends the photo call for "Megalopolis" at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17. The actor turns 40 on June 26.

June 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Reputed baseball pioneer Abner Doubleday in 1819

-- Physicist/inventor William Thomson Kelvin in 1824

-- Nobel literature laureate Pearl Buck in 1892

-- Aircraft designer Willy Messerschmitt in 1898

-- William Lear, developer of the Lear jet, in 1902

-- Actor Peter Lorre in 1904

-- Athlete Mildred "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias in 1911

-- Actor Robert Davi in 1951 (age 73)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Mick Jones (Clash) in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Gedde Watanabe in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Chris Isaak in 1956 (age 68)

-- Cyclist Greg LeMond in 1961 (age 63)

-- Icelandic President Guðni Jóhannesson in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Chris O'Donnell in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Sean Hayes in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Nick Offerman in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Gretchen Wilson in 1973 (age 51)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter in 1974 (age 50)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor/musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Jason Schwartzman in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Aubrey Plaza in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor/musician King Bach, Andrew Bachelor, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Jennette McCurdy in 1992 (age 32)

-- Musician/actor Ariana Grande in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Jacob Elordi in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Harley Quinn Smith in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

