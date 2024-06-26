Famous birthdays for June 26: Aubrey Plaza, Derek Jeter

June 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
June 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- Reputed baseball pioneer Abner Doubleday in 1819
-- Physicist/inventor William Thomson Kelvin in 1824
-- Nobel literature laureate Pearl Buck in 1892
-- Aircraft designer Willy Messerschmitt in 1898
-- William Lear, developer of the Lear jet, in 1902
-- Actor Peter Lorre in 1904
-- Athlete Mildred "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias in 1911
-- Actor Robert Davi in 1951 (age 73)
-- Musician Mick Jones (Clash) in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Gedde Watanabe in 1955 (age 69)
-- Musician Chris Isaak in 1956 (age 68)
-- Cyclist Greg LeMond in 1961 (age 63)
-- Icelandic President Guðni Jóhannesson in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Chris O'Donnell in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Sean Hayes in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Nick Offerman in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Gretchen Wilson in 1973 (age 51)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor/musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Jason Schwartzman in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Aubrey Plaza in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor/musician King Bach, Andrew Bachelor, in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Jennette McCurdy in 1992 (age 32)
-- Musician/actor Ariana Grande in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Jacob Elordi in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Harley Quinn Smith in 1999 (age 25)