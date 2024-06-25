Crazy Town frontman, Shifty Shellshock, dead at 49

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website, Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock died at his home on Monday. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

June 25 (UPI) -- According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website, Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, died at his home on Monday. The cause of death is under investigation. Advertisement

Binzer was the lead singer of 1990s group Crazy Town. Their biggest hit was 1999's "Butterfly" from the album, The Gift of the Game.

The band, which included Bret Mazur, Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr., Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein (DJ AM) and Antonio Lorenzo "Trouble" Valli, broke up in 2002.

Shellshock went solo in 2004 and released his album, Happy Love Sick.

The singer, who has struggled with addiction, appeared in two seasons of VH1's Celebrity Rehab and two seasons of Sober House.

Notable deaths of 2024