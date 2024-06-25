Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 25, 2024 / 11:46 AM

Crazy Town frontman, Shifty Shellshock, dead at 49

By UPI Staff
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website, Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock died at his home on Monday. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website, Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock died at his home on Monday. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

June 25 (UPI) -- According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website, Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, died at his home on Monday.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Advertisement

Binzer was the lead singer of 1990s group Crazy Town. Their biggest hit was 1999's "Butterfly" from the album, The Gift of the Game.

The band, which included Bret Mazur, Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr., Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein (DJ AM) and Antonio Lorenzo "Trouble" Valli, broke up in 2002.

Shellshock went solo in 2004 and released his album, Happy Love Sick.

The singer, who has struggled with addiction, appeared in two seasons of VH1's Celebrity Rehab and two seasons of Sober House.

Notable deaths of 2024

Donald Sutherland
Cast member Donald Sutherland attends the premiere of "Ad Astra" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 18, 2019. The award-winning actor died at age 88 on June 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Heretic' trailer: Hugh Grant tests faith in new horror film
Movies // 10 minutes ago
'Heretic' trailer: Hugh Grant tests faith in new horror film
June 25 (UPI) -- "Heretic," a new horror film starring Hugh Grant, Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher, opens in November.
'Downton Abbey' star Joanne Froggatt expecting child
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
'Downton Abbey' star Joanne Froggatt expecting child
June 25 (UPI) -- Joanne Froggatt, who plays Anna Bates in "Downton Abbey," is pregnant with her first child.
'Fancy Dance:' Isabel Deroy-Olson proud to be part of new wave of Native storytelling
Movies // 55 minutes ago
'Fancy Dance:' Isabel Deroy-Olson proud to be part of new wave of Native storytelling
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- "Fancy Dance" star Isabel Deroy-Olson, who is Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation/Anishinaabe, told UPI she is excited to finally see Indigenous artists and stories getting the attention they deserve from Hollywood.
Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace
June 25 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor turns 70 and actor McKenna Grace turns 18, among the famous birthdays for June 25.
Eugene Levy's 'Reluctant Traveler' renewed for Season 3
TV // 16 hours ago
Eugene Levy's 'Reluctant Traveler' renewed for Season 3
June 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ renewed "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" for a third season on Monday.
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis begin filming 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Movies // 21 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis begin filming 'Freaky Friday' sequel
June 24 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Studios on Monday announced the start of production on a sequel to 2003's "Freaky Friday." Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and other original cast members return.
'The Bear' Season 3 to hit Hulu three hours early
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Bear' Season 3 to hit Hulu three hours early
June 24 (UPI) -- Hulu announced Season 3 of FX series "The Bear" will drop all 10 episodes on the streaming platform three hours ahead of the original scheduled time.
Twice's Nayeon hits 7th on Billboard 200 with 'Na'
Music // 23 hours ago
Twice's Nayeon hits 7th on Billboard 200 with 'Na'
June 24 (UPI) -- The latest album from Nayeon of K-pop girl group Twice has debuted at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart.
Red Velvet releases new EP 'Cosmic'
Music // 1 day ago
Red Velvet releases new EP 'Cosmic'
June 24 (UPI) -- Red Velvet, a K-pop girl group celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, released a new album Monday, the group's agency said.
Will Smith to debut new single at 2024 BET Awards
TV // 1 day ago
Will Smith to debut new single at 2024 BET Awards
June 24 (UPI) -- Will Smith will debut his new single, "Cousins," at this weekend's 2024 BET Awards, the cable network announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace
Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace
Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith
Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith
Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp
Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement