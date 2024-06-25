'Downton Abbey' star Joanne Froggatt expecting child

June 25 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt is going to be a mom.
The actress, 43, confirmed Tuesday that she is expecting her first child.
Froggatt showed off her baby bump in a red minidress at the Into Film Awards. She cradled her growing belly as she posed for photos on the red carpet.
Froggatt did not share further details. Metro said the actress was last linked to a man named Mark in August 2023.
Froggatt confirmed her split from her husband James Cannon in February 2020.
"I'm looking to the future," she told The Telegraph at the time.
She also addressed the prospect of motherhood, saying, "If it happens, it happens."
Froggatt plays Anna Bates in the Downton Abbey series and films. She is expected to reprise the character in a third Downton Abbey movie in the works at Focus Features and Carnival films.