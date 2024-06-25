Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace

June 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Architect Antoni Gaudi in 1852
-- Musician Gustave Charpentier in 1860
-- Writer George Orwell in 1903
-- Filmmaker Sidney Lumet in 1924
-- Actor June Lockhart in 1925 (age 99)
-- Writer/illustrator Eric Carle in 1929
-- Civil rights advocate James Meredith in 1933 (age 91)
-- Musician Harold Melvin in 1939
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Willis Reed in 1942
-- Musician Carly Simon in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Jimmie Walker in 1947 (age 77)
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 1954 (age 70)
-- Musician David Paich (Toto) in 1954 (age 70)
-- Chef/TV personality Anthony Bourdain in 1956
-- Actor/writer Ricky Gervais in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician George Michael in 1963
-- Actor Erica Gimpel in 1964 (age 60)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dikembe Mutombo in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Angela Kinsey in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Sean Kelly (Sixpence None the Richer) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Linda Cardellini in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Busy Philipps in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Sheridan Smith in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor/TV personality Alani "La La" Anthony in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor McKenna Grace in 2006 (age 18)