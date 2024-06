Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace

1 of 3 | Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks during a service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on December 18. Sotomayor turns 70 on June 25. File Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Architect Antoni Gaudi in 1852

-- Musician Gustave Charpentier in 1860

-- Writer George Orwell in 1903

-- Filmmaker Sidney Lumet in 1924

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor June Lockhart in 1925 (age 99)

-- Writer/illustrator Eric Carle in 1929

-- Civil rights advocate James Meredith in 1933 (age 91)

-- Musician Harold Melvin in 1939

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Willis Reed in 1942

-- Musician Carly Simon in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Jimmie Walker in 1947 (age 77)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician David Paich (Toto) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Chef/TV personality Anthony Bourdain in 1956

-- Actor/writer Ricky Gervais in 1961 (age 63)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician George Michael in 1963

-- Actor Erica Gimpel in 1964 (age 60)

Advertisement

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dikembe Mutombo in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Angela Kinsey in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Sean Kelly (Sixpence None the Richer) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Linda Cardellini in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Busy Philipps in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Sheridan Smith in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor/TV personality Alani "La La" Anthony in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor McKenna Grace in 2006 (age 18)