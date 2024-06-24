'Love Actually' alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster marries 'St. Trinian's' actress Talulah Riley

1 of 3 | Talulah Riley married Thomas Brodie-Sangster over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Love Actually and Game of Thrones alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster married St. Trinian's actress Talulah Riley, former spouse of tech tycoon Elon Musk, during the weekend. The Independent reported that Brodie-Sangster, 34, exchanged wedding vows with Riley, 38, in Hertfordshire, England on Saturday. Advertisement

The Sun newspaper published photos of the newlyweds leaving St. George's Church in their wedding attire -- a white satin gown and veil for the bride and blue morning coat and grey trousers for Brodie-Sangster -- then getting into a horse-drawn carriage to travel to their reception.

The couple met while working together on the 2021 miniseries, Pistol.

They announced their engagement last July.

Riley was married to and divorced from Musk twice: 2010 to 2012, and 2013 to 2016.

Musk confirmed to the New York Post this weekend that he recently welcomed his 12th child.

"All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret,'" Musk said of the third child he shares with Shivon Zillis.

"Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a 'debunked theory.'"

The name and sex of his youngest child have not been revealed.

Musk has nine other kids with several women, including three with the singer Grimes.

