Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 24, 2024 / 8:22 AM

'Love Actually' alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster marries 'St. Trinian's' actress Talulah Riley

By Karen Butler
Talulah Riley married Thomas Brodie-Sangster over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Talulah Riley married Thomas Brodie-Sangster over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Love Actually and Game of Thrones alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster married St. Trinian's actress Talulah Riley, former spouse of tech tycoon Elon Musk, during the weekend.

The Independent reported that Brodie-Sangster, 34, exchanged wedding vows with Riley, 38, in Hertfordshire, England on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Sun newspaper published photos of the newlyweds leaving St. George's Church in their wedding attire -- a white satin gown and veil for the bride and blue morning coat and grey trousers for Brodie-Sangster -- then getting into a horse-drawn carriage to travel to their reception.

The couple met while working together on the 2021 miniseries, Pistol.

They announced their engagement last July.

Riley was married to and divorced from Musk twice: 2010 to 2012, and 2013 to 2016.

Musk confirmed to the New York Post this weekend that he recently welcomed his 12th child.

"All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret,'" Musk said of the third child he shares with Shivon Zillis.

"Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a 'debunked theory.'"

Advertisement

The name and sex of his youngest child have not been revealed.

Musk has nine other kids with several women, including three with the singer Grimes.

Celebrity couples walk the red carpet at Met Gala 2024

Chris Hemsworth (R), and his wife, Elsa Pataky arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith
June 24 (UPI) -- Actor Erin Moriarty turns 30 and musician Curt Smith turns 63, among the famous birthdays for June 24.
Famous birthdays for June 23: Jason Mraz, Bryan Brown
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 23: Jason Mraz, Bryan Brown
June 23 (UPI) -- Singer Jason Mraz turns 47 and actor Bryan Brown turns 77, among the famous birthdays for June 23.
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend with $100M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend with $100M
June 23 (UPI) -- "Inside Out 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $100 million receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
Hugh Grant thanks Taylor Swift for 'incredible' London show
Music // 20 hours ago
Hugh Grant thanks Taylor Swift for 'incredible' London show
June 23 (UPI) -- Hugh Grant had nothing but praise for Taylor Swift after attending the U.S. pop star's Saturday night show in London.
Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp
June 23 (UPI) -- The answer: Which former game show host from Canada is being honored with a Forever Stamp in the United States. Question: Alex Trebek.
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1," in theaters Friday, shows Kevin Costner knows how to tell epic stories and sets the stage for a must see "Chapter 2."
Prince William meets Taylor Swift on his 42nd birthday
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Prince William meets Taylor Swift on his 42nd birthday
June 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, celebrated his 42nd birthday at Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium concert on Friday.
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
TV // 1 day ago
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
June 22 (UPI) -- General Hospital and Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey has announced he is stepping away from acting to focus on his family. 
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
June 22 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth consecutive week.
'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Magnum P.I.' alum Taylor Wily dead at 56
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Magnum P.I.' alum Taylor Wily dead at 56
June 22 (UPI) -- "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I." actor Taylor Wily has died at the age of 56.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Hugh Grant thanks Taylor Swift for 'incredible' London show
Hugh Grant thanks Taylor Swift for 'incredible' London show
Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith
Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith
Anthony Michael Hall pleased to play 'slimy' senator in 'Trigger Warning'
Anthony Michael Hall pleased to play 'slimy' senator in 'Trigger Warning'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement