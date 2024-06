Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith

1 of 2 | Erin Moriarty arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 30 on June 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Clergyman Henry Ward Beecher in 1813

-- Writer Ambrose Bierce in 1842

-- Basketball player/shoe designer Chuck Taylor in 1901

-- Astronomer Fred Hoyle in 1915

-- Writer Norman Cousins in 1915

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Sam Jones in 1933

-- Actor Michele Lee in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Jeff Beck (Yardbirds) in 1944

-- Actor Peter Weller in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Nancy Allen in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Tommy Lister in 1958

-- Musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Iain Glen in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Curt Smith (Tears for Fears) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Sherry Stringfield in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Carla Gallo in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Mindy Kaling, born Vera Mindy Chokalingam, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Minka Kelly in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Vanessa Ray in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Solange Knowles in 1986 (age 38)

-- Soccer player Lionel Messi in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Candice Patton in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Max Ehrich in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Beanie Feldstein in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Erin Moriarty in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Harris Dickinson in 1996 (age 28)