Famous birthdays for June 23: Jason Mraz, Bryan Brown

Jason Mraz arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. The singer turns 47 on June 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- French Empress Josephine, wife of Napoleon, in 1763

-- Pioneer sex researcher Alfred Kinsey in 1894

-- British King Edward VIII in 1894

-- Alan Turing, British computer scientist, in 1912

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State William Rogers in 1913

-- Director/choreographer Bob Fosse in 1927

-- Singer June Carter Cash in 1929

-- Astronaut Donn Eisele in 1930

-- Finnish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari in 1937 (age 87)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph in 1940

-- Former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine in 1943

-- Actor Ted Shackelford in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Bryan Brown in 1947 (age 77)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1948 (age 76)

-- Music producer Randy Jackson in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Frances McDormand in 1957 (age 67)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Colin Montgomerie in 1963 (age 61)

-- Filmmaker Joss Whedon in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Selma Blair in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Jason Mraz in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Melissa Rauch in 1980 (age 44)

-- Singer Duffy, born Amy Anne Duffy, in 1984 (age 40)