Famous birthdays for June 22: Meryl Streep, Amy Brenneman

Meryl Streep attends the "Le Deuxième Acte" screening at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14 in France. The actor turns 75 on June 22.

June 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- Writer H. Rider Haggard in 1856

-- Writer Erich Remarque in 1898

-- Bank robber John Dillinger in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Hubbell in 1903

-- Filmmaker Billy Wilder in 1906

-- Writer/aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh in 1906

-- Musician/actor Kris Kristofferson in 1936 (age 88)

-- Filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in 1940

-- TV journalist Ed Bradley in 1941

-- News commentator Brit Hume in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer in 1943 (age 81)

-- Writer Octavia Butler in 1947

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pete Maravich in 1947

-- Musician Todd Rundgren in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Meryl Streep in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Lindsay Wagner in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Alan Osmond in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Graham Greene in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Cyndi Lauper in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Freddie Prinze in 1954

-- Musician Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Garry Beers (INXS) in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Bruce Campbell in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Alan Anton (Cowboy Junkies) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Tracy Pollan in 1960 (age 64)

-- Activist Erin Brockovich in 1960 (age 64)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Clyde Drexler in 1962 (age 62)

-- Writer Dan Brown in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Amy Brenneman in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub in 1971 (age 53)

-- TV personality Carson Daly in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Donald Faison in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Lecy Goranson in 1974 (age 50)

-- Comedian Mike O'Brien in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV personality Jai Rodriguez in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor/performer Bob the Drag Queen, born Christopher Caldwell, in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Dinah Jane Hansen (Fifth Harmony) in 1997 (age 27)