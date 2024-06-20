Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 20, 2024 / 5:32 PM

At 91, Carol Burnett places handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

By Ehren Wynder
Actress and comedian Carol Burnett participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Hollywood on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 8 | Actress and comedian Carol Burnett participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Hollywood on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Comedy legend Carol Burnett cemented her legacy Thursday outside of TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 91-year-old comedian placed her hands and feet in the cement during a celebration featuring co-stars Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk from the AppleTV+ comedy "Palm Royale," as well as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Advertisement

Other attendees at the star-studded event were Bill Hader, Jane Lynch, Bob Mackie, Maya Rudolph, Allison Janney and Dick Van Dyke.

The traditional hand and foot prints join the other totems to Burnett's career. She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975, and she is depicted in a mural at her alma mater Hollywood High School, which was completed in 2002.

The intersection of Highland and Selma avenues, next to Hollywood High School, was named after her in 2013, as well.

Born April 26, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, the young Burnett moved with her grandmother to Hollywood after her parents' divorce.

Advertisement

Best known for The Carol Burnett Show, a variety show that aired from 1967 to 1978, Burnett has had a lengthy and illustrious entertainment career.

She's won three Emmys as a performer, a special Tony Award and a Grammy Award for best spoken word album for the audio book of her 2016 memoir In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox.

Burnett celebrated her 90th birthday last year with the two-hour special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, featuring highlights of her career and tributes from actors and performers such as Julie Andrews, Vicki Lawrence, Cher, Billy Porter, Steve Carell, Katy Perry and more.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Thomas Jane's 'Troppo' Season 2 to premiere July 25
TV // 4 hours ago
Thomas Jane's 'Troppo' Season 2 to premiere July 25
June 20 (UPI) -- "Troppo" -- an Australian crime drama starring Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun -- will kick off its second season July 25 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., Britain, Germany and Austria.
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
June 20 (UPI) -- Actor Donald Sutherland died Thursday at age 88.
Red Velvet enjoys summer in 'Love is Cosmic' trailer
Music // 5 hours ago
Red Velvet enjoys summer in 'Love is Cosmic' trailer
June 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Red Velvet released a trailer for its comeback EP "Cosmic."
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
TV // 5 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
June 20 (UPI) -- The second half of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone" is set to premiere Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.
'The Front Room' trailer: Brandy takes on evil mother-in-law
Movies // 6 hours ago
'The Front Room' trailer: Brandy takes on evil mother-in-law
June 20 (UPI) -- "The Front Room," a new horror film starring Brandy and Kathryn Hunter, opens in September.
'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
June 20 (UPI) -- "Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree," a DLC for the hit FromSoftware video game, releases Friday. Players may have access Thursday, depending on time zone.
Scarlett Johansson helps fake landmark space event in 'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer
Movies // 7 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson helps fake landmark space event in 'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer
June 20 (UPI) -- Marvel icon Scarlett Johansson and "Magic Mike" actor Channing Tatum can now be seen in a 90-second trailer for the 1960s NASA dramedy film, "Fly Me to the Moon."
'Penguin' trailer: Colin Farrell says the Falcones are dead, he's calling the shots
TV // 7 hours ago
'Penguin' trailer: Colin Farrell says the Falcones are dead, he's calling the shots
June 20 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell says the Falcone crime family is dead and he is now in charge in Thursday's 2-minute trailer for Max's "The Penguin."
'Hierarchy' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart
TV // 9 hours ago
'Hierarchy' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart
June 20 (UPI) -- The Korean original series "Hierarchy" rose to No. 1 on Netflix's weekly chart for non-English TV series, the global streaming service said.
'Grantchester' to return for Season 10 on ITV in 2025
TV // 10 hours ago
'Grantchester' to return for Season 10 on ITV in 2025
June 20 (UPI) -- British crime drama "Grantchester" is set to return for a 10th season on ITV in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman
Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Danny Garcia crowned Season 21 winner of Bravo's 'Top Chef'
Danny Garcia crowned Season 21 winner of Bravo's 'Top Chef'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement