Entertainment News
June 20, 2024 / 1:54 PM

'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies

By Fred Topel
Donald Sutherland died Thursday after a long illness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Donald Sutherland died Thursday after a long illness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Actor Donald Sutherland died Thursday at age 88. His agency, CAA, confirmed the news to both Deadline and Variety.

The agency confirmed Sutherland succumbed to a long illness. He was in Miami at the time of death.

With nearly 200 credits, Sutherland worked steadily from 1962 to this year. He recently appeared on the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Some of Sutherland's memorable credits include the film M*A*S*H, which spawned the TV series. Likewise, Sutherland played Buffy, the Vampire Slayer's mentor in the film, which also spawned a successful TV series.

Sutherland played the evil President Snow in the Hunger Games franchise.

He starred in the 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers with a final scene that became a meme on social media. A memorable cameo in Kentucky Fried Movie saw Sutherland play a clumsy waiter who spills a cake, repeatedly.

He also played a grieving father in both Ordinary People and Don't Look Now.

He played an arsonist in Backdraft and reprised his role for the home video sequel Backdraft 2. He also played X, the whistleblower who provides Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) with clues in JFK.

Sutherland's son, Kiefer, is also an actor. They costarred in A Time to Kill, Forsaken and Max Dugan Returns.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave Sutherland an honorary Oscar in 2017. He won an Emmy for the TV movie Citizen X.

Notable deaths of 2024

Willie Mays
Baseball Hall of Famer and former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays removes his cap during a ceremony to retire Barry Bonds' number 25 in San Francisco on August 11, 2018. Mays, one of the last living former participants of the Negro Leagues, died at the age of 93 on June 18. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Red Velvet released a trailer for its comeback EP "Cosmic."
June 20 (UPI) -- The second half of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone" is set to premiere Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.
June 20 (UPI) -- "The Front Room," a new horror film starring Brandy and Kathryn Hunter, opens in September.
June 20 (UPI) -- "Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree," a DLC for the hit FromSoftware video game, releases Friday. Players may have access Thursday, depending on time zone.
June 20 (UPI) -- Marvel icon Scarlett Johansson and "Magic Mike" actor Channing Tatum can now be seen in a 90-second trailer for the 1960s NASA dramedy film, "Fly Me to the Moon."
June 20 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell says the Falcone crime family is dead and he is now in charge in Thursday's 2-minute trailer for Max's "The Penguin."
June 20 (UPI) -- The Korean original series "Hierarchy" rose to No. 1 on Netflix's weekly chart for non-English TV series, the global streaming service said.
June 20 (UPI) -- British crime drama "Grantchester" is set to return for a 10th season on ITV in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States next year.
June 20 (UPI) -- Danny Garcia was crowned the winner of Season 21 of Bravo's "Top Chef" on Wednesday night.
LOS ANGELES, June 20 (UPI) -- "The Exorcism" stars Ryan Simpkins and David Hyde Pierce, director Joshua Miller and co-writer M.A. Fortin discussed the themes of the film, in theaters Friday.
