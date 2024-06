Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman

1 of 5 | Lionel Richie arrives on the red carpet at the King's Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 2 in New York City. The musician turns 75 on June 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

-- Author/playwright Lillian Hellman in 1905

-- Actor Errol Flynn in 1909

-- Musician Chet Atkins in 1924

-- Actor/World War II hero Audie Murphy, winner of the Medal of Honor, in 1925

-- Actor Martin Landau in 1928

-- Actor Olympia Dukakis in 1931

-- Actor James Tolkan in 1931 (age 93)

-- Actor Danny Aiello in 1933

-- Football Hall of Fame member Len Dawson in 1935

-- Actor John Mahoney in 1940

-- Filmmaker Stephen Frears in 1941 (age 83)

-- Songwriter Brian Wilson (Beach Boys) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Anne Murray in 1945 (age 79)

-- TV handyman Bob Vila in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician André Watts in 1946

-- Musician Lionel Richie in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor John Goodman in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Michael Anthony (Van Halen) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician John Taylor (Duran Duran) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Jerome Fontamillas (Switchfoot) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Murphy Karges (Sugar Ray) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Dan Tyminski (Alison Krauss & Union Station) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Nicole Kidman in 1967 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Twiggy Ramirez, born Jeordie White, (Marilyn Manson/Perfect Circle) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Josh Lucas in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Camillo "Chino" Moreno (Deftones) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Tom Wlaschiha in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Amos Lee in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Tika Sumpter in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor/musician Alisan Porter in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Grace Potter in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Mark Saul in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Serayah McNeill in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Julian Hilliard in 2011 (age 13)