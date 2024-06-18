June 18 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a new video game in the Legend of Zelda franchise, at its Nintendo Direct presentation Tuesday.

Echoes of Wisdom will launch Sept. 26 on Nintendo Switch consoles.

The game is the first Nintendo-developed Zelda title to feature Princess Zelda as the main protagonist. Players will use Zelda's skillset, including the new Tri Rod, to create echoes, or duplicates, of items found in the environment to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

"It's up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod," an official description reads.

Nintendo will release a gold-colored Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition system adorned with the Hylian Crest and inspired by the Legend of Zelda series alongside Echoes of Wisdom on Sept. 26.

This special The Legend of #Zelda-themed #NintendoSwitchLite system arrives September 26th! pic.twitter.com/ySvSbj06Yr— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 18, 2024

Other games showcased at Nintendo Direct include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Lego Horizon Adventures.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a new entry in the Metroid Prime series that follows the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran on a new mission. The game, which got its first trailer at Tuesday's Direct, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Upcoming release dates also include:

Nintendo Switch Sports, summer 2024

Just Dance 2025 Edition, October

Super Mario Party Jamboree, Oct. 17

Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Nov. 7

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Nov. 14

Lego Horizon Adventures, holiday season 2024

Stray, holiday season 2024

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game, holiday season 2024

Hello Kitty Island Adventure, 2025

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Jan. 16, 2025