Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 18, 2024 / 12:55 PM

'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' announced at Nintendo Direct

By Annie Martin

June 18 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a new video game in the Legend of Zelda franchise, at its Nintendo Direct presentation Tuesday.

Echoes of Wisdom will launch Sept. 26 on Nintendo Switch consoles.

Advertisement

The game is the first Nintendo-developed Zelda title to feature Princess Zelda as the main protagonist. Players will use Zelda's skillset, including the new Tri Rod, to create echoes, or duplicates, of items found in the environment to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

"It's up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod," an official description reads.

Nintendo will release a gold-colored Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition system adorned with the Hylian Crest and inspired by the Legend of Zelda series alongside Echoes of Wisdom on Sept. 26.

Advertisement

Other games showcased at Nintendo Direct include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Lego Horizon Adventures.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a new entry in the Metroid Prime series that follows the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran on a new mission. The game, which got its first trailer at Tuesday's Direct, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Upcoming release dates also include:

Nintendo Switch Sports, summer 2024

Just Dance 2025 Edition, October

Super Mario Party Jamboree, Oct. 17

Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Nov. 7

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Nov. 14

Lego Horizon Adventures, holiday season 2024

Stray, holiday season 2024

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game, holiday season 2024

Hello Kitty Island Adventure, 2025

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Jan. 16, 2025

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kevin Hart interviews Ben Affleck, Niecy Nash in 'Hart to Heart' Season 4
TV // 2 minutes ago
Kevin Hart interviews Ben Affleck, Niecy Nash in 'Hart to Heart' Season 4
June 18 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is back for the fourth season of his Peacock talk show, "Hart to Heart." The series will stream on Thursday.
'Lady in the Lake' trailer: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram collide in new thriller
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lady in the Lake' trailer: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram collide in new thriller
June 18 (UPI) -- "Lady in the Lake," a new series based on the Laura Lippman novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Blackpink's Rose signs with The Black Label
Music // 3 hours ago
Blackpink's Rose signs with The Black Label
June 18 (UPI) -- Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink has signed with The Black Label, a hip-hop label headed by producer Teddy, for her solo activities, the label said Tuesday.
BTS' Jimin to drop new album next month
Music // 4 hours ago
BTS' Jimin to drop new album next month
June 18 (UPI) -- Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new solo album next month while serving in the South Korean military, his agency said Tuesday.
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
TV // 6 hours ago
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
LOS ANGELES, June 18 (UPI) -- Dannii Minogue described the journeys of the contestants on gay dating show "I Kissed A Boy," now streaming on Hulu, including one extreme example of a former Mormon exploring his sexuality.
Famous birthdays for June 18: Blake Shelton, Bailey Bass
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 18: Blake Shelton, Bailey Bass
June 18 (UPI) -- Musician Blake Shelton turns 48 and actor Bailey Bass turns 21, among the famous birthdays for June 18.
'Women in Blue' trailer inspired by Mexico's first female police force
TV // 1 day ago
'Women in Blue' trailer inspired by Mexico's first female police force
June 17 (UPI) -- "Women in Blue," a new Spanish-language crime drama starring Bárbara Mori, is coming to Apple TV+.
Zhang Yimou to direct 'Three-Body Problem' film adaptation
Movies // 1 day ago
Zhang Yimou to direct 'Three-Body Problem' film adaptation
June 17 (UPI) -- "House of Flying Daggers" director Zhang Yimou will direct "The Three-Body Problem," a new film based on the Liu Cixin novel.
Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years
Music // 1 day ago
Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years
June 17 (UPI) -- Scooter Braun announced his retirement from management after working with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and other stars.
'House of the Dragon': Aegon declares war in 'weeks ahead' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon': Aegon declares war in 'weeks ahead' trailer
June 17 (UPI) -- The Dance of the Dragons unfolds in a trailer for the "weeks ahead" in "House of the Dragon" Season 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Famous birthdays for June 18: Blake Shelton, Bailey Bass
Famous birthdays for June 18: Blake Shelton, Bailey Bass
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years
Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years
Hulu streaming all nine 'Brat Pack' movies
Hulu streaming all nine 'Brat Pack' movies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement