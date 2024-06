Famous birthdays for June 18: Blake Shelton, Bailey Bass

1 of 3 | Blake Shelton stands beside his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,755th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12, 2023. The musician turns 48 on June 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Cyrus Curtis, founder/publisher of the Ladies' Home Journal, in 1850

-- Journalist/publisher Edward W. Scripps in 1854

-- Mountain climber George Mallory in 1886

-- Russian Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna in 1901

-- Musician/actor Jeanette MacDonald in 1903

-- Actor Keye Luke in 1904

-- Vintner Robert Mondavi in 1913

-- Financial journalist Sylvia Porter in 1913

-- Actor Richard Boone in 1917

-- Author Gail Godwin in 1937 (age 87)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lou Brock in 1939

-- Film critic Roger Ebert in 1942

-- Musician Paul McCartney (Beatles) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Carol Kane in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Isabella Rossellini in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Kim Dickens in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Ray LaMontagne in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Blake Shelton in 1976 (age 48)

-- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor David Giuntoli in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Richard Madden in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Josh Dun (twenty one pilots) in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Jacob Anderson in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Jeremy Irvine in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Monica Barbaro in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Willa Holland in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Bailey Bass in 2003 (age 21)