Famous birthdays for June 17: Mickey Guyton, KJ Apa

Mickey Guyton arrives on the red carpet at the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on November 8. The musician turns 41 on June 17.

June 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, in 1703

-- John Robert Gregg, inventor of the Gregg shorthand system, in 1867

-- Musician Igor Stravinsky in 1882

-- Artist M.C. Escher in 1898

-- Author John Hersey in 1914

-- Director Ken Loach in 1936 (age 88)

-- Egyptian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei in 1942 (age 82)

-- Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Barry Manilow in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician George S. Clinton in 1947 (age 77)

-- Comedian Joe Piscopo in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Mark Linn-Baker in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Jon Gries in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Jello Biafra, born Eric Boucher, (Dead Kennedys) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Filmmaker Bobby Farrelly in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Thomas Haden Church in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Greg Kinnear in 1963 (age 61)

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Jason Patric in 1966 (age 58)

-- Fashion designer Tory Burch in 1966 (age 58)

-- Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Will Forte in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Paulina Rubio in 1971 (age 53)

-- Tennis star Venus Williams in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Arthur Darvill in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Candace "Mickey" Guyton in 1983 (age 41)

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Sasha Calle in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor KJ Apa in 1997 (age 27)

