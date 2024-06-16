Daniel Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong, 'Stereophonic' win Tony Awards

1 of 5 | Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet at the Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Danielle Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong and Will Brill won Tony Awards for excellence on Broadway at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on Sunday. Harry Potter icon Radcliffe won for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along, which also earned the honor for Best Orchestrations. Advertisement

Strong, who is best known for his work on the TV series Succession, won his Tony for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his work in Enemy of the People.

Brill scored the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Stereophonic, which also earned the Tonys for Best Director of a Play and Best Sound Design of a Play.

Kara Young is going home with the Best Supporting Actress prize for her performance in Purlie Victorious and Suffs won for Best Book of a Musical and Illinoise picked up the prize for Best Choreography.

The Outsiders earned the accolades for Best Director of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical and Best Lighting Design of a Musical, and Appropriate won the statuette for Best Lighting Design of a Play.

The ceremony is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Sunday.

Oscar-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose is hosting the event for the third consecutive year.

Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen lead the nominees with 13 nominations each, followed by The Outsiders with 12 nominations.

Merrily We Roll Along and Water for Elephants are both up for seven awards.

