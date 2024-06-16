Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 16, 2024 / 12:07 PM

Gordon Ramsay survives Connecticut bike crash with helmet

By Adam Schrader
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay walks the sideline before the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay walks the sideline before the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was involved in a bike crash last week and credited his survival to the helmet he was wearing in a video posted to social media.

"You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman et cetera and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I'm lucky to be here," Ramsay said to his 17 million Instagram followers.

Advertisement

Ramsay, 57, revealed he did not break any bones but showed off a massive bruise spread across his torso, his hands shaking in the video. The details of the crash were not given but the chef was taken to Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London for treatment.

"Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you've got to wear helmets," Ramsay said. "These helmets cost money, but they're crucial."The chef called his recovery a "brutal week," adding that he's "sort of getting through it."

Former contestants on some of Ramsay's multiple cooking shows reacted to the crash in comments with messages of support.

Advertisement

"The way my heart sank when you lifted your shirt!! The world needs you chef!" said Jordan Torrey, a contestant on Next Level Chef who is married to makeup titan Jacyln Hill. "Beyond happy to hear you are going to be okay and thank God for that helmet! Happy Father's Day and speedy recovery goat!"

Mada Abdelhamid, another Next Level Chef contestant and personal trainer to Jason Momoa, also wished the celebrity chef a speedy recovery.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to star in Broadway's 'Last Five Years'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to star in Broadway's 'Last Five Years'
June 16 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and Tony-winning actress Adrienne Warren have signed on to star in the first Broadway staging of Jason Robert Brown's musical, "The Last Five Years."
Famous birthdays for June 16: Eddie Cibrian, Anna Cathcart
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 16: Eddie Cibrian, Anna Cathcart
June 16 (UPI) -- Actor Eddie Cibrian turns 51 and actor Anna Cathcart turns 21, among the famous birthdays for June 16.
Pope Francis meets with 105 comedians, including Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis meets with 105 comedians, including Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg
June 15 (UPI) -- Pope Francis met with 105 comedians, including Chris Rock and Whoopi Goldberg, on Friday to discuss how they may continue to comfort and unite people in troubled times.
'Ride' star C. Thomas Howell: Cowboy culture can't be faked
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ride' star C. Thomas Howell: Cowboy culture can't be faked
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- C. Thomas Howell told UPI that, in some ways, he feels like he has been training all of his life for his performance in the contemporary western, "Ride."
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' still holds No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' still holds No. 1 on U.S. album chart
June 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh consecutive week.
Famous birthdays for June 15: Courteney Cox, Jim Belushi
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 15: Courteney Cox, Jim Belushi
June 15 (UPI) -- Actor Courteney Cox turns 60 and actor Jim Belushi turns 70, among the famous birthdays for June 15.
Andrew McCarthy's new doc looks past the 'Brat Pack' brand to its cultural impact
TV // 1 day ago
Andrew McCarthy's new doc looks past the 'Brat Pack' brand to its cultural impact
NEW YORK, June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew McCarthy told UPI penning his 2021 memoir, "Brat," helped him process his resentment over how his generation of successful young actors were unfairly and unflatteringly labeled the "Brat Pack" in the 1980s.
Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect
June 14 (UPI) -- The 77th annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday in New York City and air on CBS.
The Linda Lindas perform Talking Heads tribute 'Found a Job' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
The Linda Lindas perform Talking Heads tribute 'Found a Job' on 'The Tonight Show'
June 14 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas performed "Found a Job," their contribution to the tribute album "Stop Making Sense," on "The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday.
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere
June 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King attended the premiere of their Netflix romantic comedy "A Family Affair."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ride' star C. Thomas Howell: Cowboy culture can't be faked
'Ride' star C. Thomas Howell: Cowboy culture can't be faked
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
Pope Francis meets with 105 comedians, including Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg
Pope Francis meets with 105 comedians, including Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg
Famous birthdays for June 16: Eddie Cibrian, Anna Cathcart
Famous birthdays for June 16: Eddie Cibrian, Anna Cathcart
Famous birthdays for June 15: Courteney Cox, Jim Belushi
Famous birthdays for June 15: Courteney Cox, Jim Belushi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement