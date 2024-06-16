Gordon Ramsay survives Connecticut bike crash with helmet

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay walks the sideline before the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was involved in a bike crash last week and credited his survival to the helmet he was wearing in a video posted to social media. "You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman et cetera and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I'm lucky to be here," Ramsay said to his 17 million Instagram followers. Advertisement

Ramsay, 57, revealed he did not break any bones but showed off a massive bruise spread across his torso, his hands shaking in the video. The details of the crash were not given but the chef was taken to Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London for treatment.

"Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you've got to wear helmets," Ramsay said. "These helmets cost money, but they're crucial."The chef called his recovery a "brutal week," adding that he's "sort of getting through it."

Former contestants on some of Ramsay's multiple cooking shows reacted to the crash in comments with messages of support.

Advertisement

"The way my heart sank when you lifted your shirt!! The world needs you chef!" said Jordan Torrey, a contestant on Next Level Chef who is married to makeup titan Jacyln Hill. "Beyond happy to hear you are going to be okay and thank God for that helmet! Happy Father's Day and speedy recovery goat!"

Mada Abdelhamid, another Next Level Chef contestant and personal trainer to Jason Momoa, also wished the celebrity chef a speedy recovery.