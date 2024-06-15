Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 15: Courteney Cox, Jim Belushi

By UPI Staff
Courteney Cox arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on June 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Courteney Cox arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on June 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330

-- Musician Edvard Grieg in 1843

-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914

-- Musician Erroll Garner in 1923

-- Musician Waylon Jennings in 1937

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 86)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

-- Musician Harry Nilsson in 1941

-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949

-- Actor Simon Callow in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Steve Walsh (Kansas) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 70)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 69)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 66)

Advertisement

-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensrÿche) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor/musician Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Jake Busey in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 48)

-- Musician Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Mohamed Muizzu, president of the Maldives, in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 20)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Andrew McCarthy's new doc looks past the 'Brat Pack' brand to its cultural impact
TV // 9 hours ago
Andrew McCarthy's new doc looks past the 'Brat Pack' brand to its cultural impact
NEW YORK, June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew McCarthy told UPI penning his 2021 memoir, "Brat," helped him process his resentment over how his generation of successful young actors were unfairly and unflatteringly labeled the "Brat Pack" in the 1980s.
Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect
June 14 (UPI) -- The 77th annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday in New York City and air on CBS.
The Linda Lindas perform Talking Heads tribute 'Found a Job' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 13 hours ago
The Linda Lindas perform Talking Heads tribute 'Found a Job' on 'The Tonight Show'
June 14 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas performed "Found a Job," their contribution to the tribute album "Stop Making Sense," on "The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday.
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere
Movies // 14 hours ago
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere
June 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King attended the premiere of their Netflix romantic comedy "A Family Affair."
Twice's Nayeon releases solo EP, 'ABCD' music video
Music // 14 hours ago
Twice's Nayeon releases solo EP, 'ABCD' music video
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Twice member Nayeon released the solo album "Na" and a music video for the song "ABCD."
Normani releases long-awaited debut album 'Dopamine'
Music // 16 hours ago
Normani releases long-awaited debut album 'Dopamine'
June 14 (UPI) -- Former Fifth Harmony star Normani released her much-anticipated debut solo album "Dopamine" on Friday.
Aespa's 'Supernova' chosen for Dubai fountain show
Music // 17 hours ago
Aespa's 'Supernova' chosen for Dubai fountain show
June 14 (UPI) -- "Supernova," the latest hit from K-pop girl group aespa, was selected as the background music for Dubai's famous fountain show, the group's agency said Friday.
'The Walking Dead' family mourns death of Seven, dog that played Daryl's sidekick
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Walking Dead' family mourns death of Seven, dog that played Daryl's sidekick
June 14 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" family is mourning the death of Seven, the canine cast member that played Daryl's sidekick on the zombie-apocalypse drama.
Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker to star in adaptation of Stephen King's 'Institute'
TV // 19 hours ago
Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker to star in adaptation of Stephen King's 'Institute'
June 14 (UPI) -- Ben Barnes and Mary-Louise Parker have signed on to star in the MGM+ adaptation of Stephen King's book, "The Institute."
Famous birthdays for June 14: Boy George, Lang Lang
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 14: Boy George, Lang Lang
June 14 (UPI) -- Musician Boy George turns 63 and pianist Lang Lang turns 42, among the famous birthdays for June 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
Andrew McCarthy's new doc looks past the 'Brat Pack' brand to its cultural impact
Andrew McCarthy's new doc looks past the 'Brat Pack' brand to its cultural impact
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
Famous birthdays for June 14: Boy George, Lang Lang
Famous birthdays for June 14: Boy George, Lang Lang
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement