Famous birthdays for June 15: Courteney Cox, Jim Belushi

Courteney Cox arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on June 15.

-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330

-- Musician Edvard Grieg in 1843

-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914

-- Musician Erroll Garner in 1923

-- Musician Waylon Jennings in 1937

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Harry Nilsson in 1941

-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949

-- Actor Simon Callow in 1949 (age 75)

-- Musician Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Steve Walsh (Kansas) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 69)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensrÿche) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor/musician Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Jake Busey in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 48)

-- Musician Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Mohamed Muizzu, president of the Maldives, in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 20)