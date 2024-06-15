Famous birthdays for June 15: Courteney Cox, Jim Belushi

June 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330
-- Musician Edvard Grieg in 1843
-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914
-- Musician Erroll Garner in 1923
-- Musician Waylon Jennings in 1937
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 86)
-- Musician Harry Nilsson in 1941
-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949
-- Actor Simon Callow in 1949 (age 75)
-- Musician Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) in 1949 (age 75)
-- Businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Steve Walsh (Kansas) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 69)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensrÿche) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor/musician Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Jake Busey in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 48)
-- Musician Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) in 1976 (age 48)
-- Mohamed Muizzu, president of the Maldives, in 1978 (age 46)
-- Musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) in 1981 (age 43)
-- Musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 20)