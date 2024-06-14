Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 14, 2024 / 3:24 PM

Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Angelina Jolie will present an award Sunday at the Tony Awards. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Angelina Jolie will present an award Sunday at the Tony Awards. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Tony Awards will return Sunday in New York.

The 77th annual ceremony will take place at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Advertisement

The Tonys are presented by the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing to honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

West Side Story (2021) actress Ariana DeBose will host the event for the third consecutive year.

Cast members from Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell's Kitchen, The Outsiders and other productions are slated to perform.

Presenters include Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas and Idina Menzel.

Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen lead the nominees with 13 nominations each, followed by The Outsiders with 12 nominations.

How to watch

The 77th annual Tony Awards will be held Sunday at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Participants

Ariana DeBose will host the Tonys for the third consecutive year. The singer and actress will also serve as a producer and choreograph the show's opening number.

Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will host The Tony Awards: Act One live pre-show, which will be available to viewers for free on Pluto TV beginning Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Cast members from several productions will perform, including: Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub (Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne), Hell's Kitchen (Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon), Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along (Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe), Suffs (Nikki M. James, Shaina Taub), The Outsiders (Joshua Boone, Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch), The Who's Tommy, Water for Elephants (Grant Gustin, acrobatic cast), and Stereophonic.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright will present awards.

Advertisement

Nominations

Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen lead the nominees with 13 nominations each, followed by The Outsiders with 12 nominations. Merrily We Roll Along and Water for Elephants are both up for seven awards.

The nominations for Best Musical are: Hell's Kitchen, Illinoise, The Outsiders, Suffs, Water for Elephants.

The nominations for Best Play are: Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Mary Jane, Mother Play, Prayer for the French Republic, Stereophonic.

Tony Awards hosts through the years: a look back

Ariana DeBose attends the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 14, 2024. In addition to her hosting gig in 2024, DeBose hosted the show in 2023 and 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

The Linda Lindas perform Talking Heads tribute 'Found a Job' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
The Linda Lindas perform Talking Heads tribute 'Found a Job' on 'The Tonight Show'
June 14 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas performed "Found a Job," their contribution to the tribute album "Stop Making Sense," on "The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday.
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere
Movies // 3 hours ago
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere
June 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King attended the premiere of their Netflix romantic comedy "A Family Affair."
Twice's Nayeon releases solo EP, 'ABCD' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Twice's Nayeon releases solo EP, 'ABCD' music video
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Twice member Nayeon released the solo album "Na" and a music video for the song "ABCD."
Normani releases long-awaited debut album 'Dopamine'
Music // 5 hours ago
Normani releases long-awaited debut album 'Dopamine'
June 14 (UPI) -- Former Fifth Harmony star Normani released her much-anticipated debut solo album "Dopamine" on Friday.
Aespa's 'Supernova' chosen for Dubai fountain show
Music // 6 hours ago
Aespa's 'Supernova' chosen for Dubai fountain show
June 14 (UPI) -- "Supernova," the latest hit from K-pop girl group aespa, was selected as the background music for Dubai's famous fountain show, the group's agency said Friday.
'The Walking Dead' family mourns death of Seven, dog that played Daryl's sidekick
TV // 8 hours ago
'The Walking Dead' family mourns death of Seven, dog that played Daryl's sidekick
June 14 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" family is mourning the death of Seven, the canine cast member that played Daryl's sidekick on the zombie-apocalypse drama.
Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker to star in adaptation of Stephen King's 'Institute'
TV // 9 hours ago
Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker to star in adaptation of Stephen King's 'Institute'
June 14 (UPI) -- Ben Barnes and Mary-Louise Parker have signed on to star in the MGM+ adaptation of Stephen King's book, "The Institute."
Famous birthdays for June 14: Boy George, Lang Lang
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 14: Boy George, Lang Lang
June 14 (UPI) -- Musician Boy George turns 63 and pianist Lang Lang turns 42, among the famous birthdays for June 14.
Rashida Jones meets 'Sunny' the robot
TV // 19 hours ago
Rashida Jones meets 'Sunny' the robot
June 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Sunny" on Thursday. Rashida Jones stars in the robot mystery comedy premiering July 10.
'The Ark' responds to distress calls in Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Ark' responds to distress calls in Season 2
June 13 (UPI) -- Syfy released the trailer for Season 2 of "The Ark" on Thursday. The show returns July 17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement