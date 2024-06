Famous birthdays for June 14: Boy George, Lang Lang

1 of 3 | Boy George attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2019. The singer turns 63 on June 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1811

-- Bookseller John Bartlett in 1820

-- German physician Alois Alzheimer in 1864

-- Photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White in 1904

-- Actor/folksinger Burl Ives in 1909

-- Actor Dorothy McGuire in 1916

-- Cuban revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1928

-- Actor Marla Gibbs in 1931 (age 93)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Junior Walker in 1931

-- Rock musician Rod Argent in 1945 (age 79)

-- Real estate mogul/former President Donald Trump in 1946 (age 78)

-- Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in 1950 (age 74)

-- Women's basketball coach Pat Summitt in 1952

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden in 1958 (age 66)

-- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

-- Singer Boy George, born George O'Dowd, in 1961 (age 63)

Advertisement

-- TV journalist Campbell Brown in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Regan Burns in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Faizon Love, born Langston Faizon Santisima, in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Yasmine Bleeth in 1968 (age 56)

-- Tennis star Steffi Graf in 1969 (age 55)

-- Comedian Alan Carr in 1976 (age 49)

-- Screenwriter Diablo Cody in 1978 (age 46)

-- Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang in 1982 (age 42)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/singer Kevin McHale in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Lucy Hale in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Evan Sabara in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Daryl Sabara in 1992 (age 32)