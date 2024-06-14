Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 14, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 14: Boy George, Lang Lang

By UPI Staff
Boy George attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2019. The singer turns 63 on June 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Boy George attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2019. The singer turns 63 on June 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1811

-- Bookseller John Bartlett in 1820

-- German physician Alois Alzheimer in 1864

-- Photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White in 1904

-- Actor/folksinger Burl Ives in 1909

-- Actor Dorothy McGuire in 1916

-- Cuban revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1928

-- Actor Marla Gibbs in 1931 (age 93)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Junior Walker in 1931

-- Rock musician Rod Argent in 1945 (age 79)

-- Real estate mogul/former President Donald Trump in 1946 (age 78)

-- Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in 1950 (age 74)

-- Women's basketball coach Pat Summitt in 1952

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden in 1958 (age 66)

-- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

-- Singer Boy George, born George O'Dowd, in 1961 (age 63)

Advertisement

-- TV journalist Campbell Brown in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Regan Burns in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Faizon Love, born Langston Faizon Santisima, in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Yasmine Bleeth in 1968 (age 56)

-- Tennis star Steffi Graf in 1969 (age 55)

-- Comedian Alan Carr in 1976 (age 49)

-- Screenwriter Diablo Cody in 1978 (age 46)

-- Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang in 1982 (age 42)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/singer Kevin McHale in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Lucy Hale in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Evan Sabara in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Daryl Sabara in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rashida Jones meets 'Sunny' the robot
TV // 7 hours ago
Rashida Jones meets 'Sunny' the robot
June 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Sunny" on Thursday. Rashida Jones stars in the robot mystery comedy premiering July 10.
'The Ark' responds to distress calls in Season 2
TV // 10 hours ago
'The Ark' responds to distress calls in Season 2
June 13 (UPI) -- Syfy released the trailer for Season 2 of "The Ark" on Thursday. The show returns July 17.
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
TV // 11 hours ago
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
LOS ANGELES, June 13 (UPI) -- Sadie Sink discussed Kate Bush and "Running Up That Hill" with UPI. She also shared her feelings about "Stranger Things" coming to an end.
John Leguizamo's 'The Green Veil' renewed for Season 2
TV // 12 hours ago
John Leguizamo's 'The Green Veil' renewed for Season 2
June 13 (UPI) -- The Network renewed "The Green Veil" for a second season on Tuesday. The John Leguizamo drama is one of two originals on the free streaming service.
'Those About to Die' trailer: Anthony Hopkins plays Roman emperor
TV // 12 hours ago
'Those About to Die' trailer: Anthony Hopkins plays Roman emperor
June 13 (UPI) -- "Those About to Die," a new series about gladiators in ancient Rome, is coming to Peacock.
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
Music // 13 hours ago
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
June 13 (UPI) -- The Eagles will perform eight shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas this fall.
Max renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
Max renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
June 13 (UPI) -- Max renewed the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" for a third season on Thursday, before Season 2 premieres Sunday.
'Space Cadet' trailer: Emma Roberts plays astronaut-in-training
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Space Cadet' trailer: Emma Roberts plays astronaut-in-training
June 13 (UPI) -- "Space Cadet," a new comedy starring Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper, is coming to Prime Video.
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
TV // 15 hours ago
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
June 13 (UPI) -- Actor and WWE star John Cena will host Shark Week on Discovery Channel in July.
'The Instigators' trailer: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck team up on heist
Movies // 16 hours ago
'The Instigators' trailer: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck team up on heist
June 13 (UPI) -- "The Instigators," a new film from "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement