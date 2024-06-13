Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

1 of 5 | Blake Lively stars in "It Ends with Us," a new film based on the Colleen Hoover novel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- It Ends with Us, Harold and the Purple Crayon and My Lady Jane are being adapted for film and television this summer. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in June, July and August. Advertisement

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's a rundown:

'The Breakdown'

The 2017 psychological thriller novel by B.A. Paris follows Cass, a schoolteacher who begins to question her sanity after failing to help a woman on the road who is later found murdered.

The book is being adapted as the new film Blackwater Lane, starring Minka Kelly as Cass, Dermot Mulroney as Cass' husband, Matthew, and Maggie Grace as Cass' best friend, Rachel.

Blackwater Lane opens in select theaters and is available on digital and on demand June 21. Lionsgate shared a trailer for the movie in May.

'Land of Women (La tierra de las mujeres)'

The 2014 novel by Spanish author Sandra Barneda is being adapted as the Apple TV+ series Land of Women.

The new comedy-drama follows Gala (Eva Longoria), a wealthy New Yorker whose life is turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. Gala, her mother Julia (Carmen Maura), and her teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa), travel to Julia's hometown in northern Spain, where they hope to start life anew and keep their identities hidden.

Santiago Cabrera and Gloria Muñoz also star.

Land of Women will have a two-episode premiere June 26. Apple TV+ released a trailer for the show this month.

'My Lady Jane'

The 2017 alt-history novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows reimagines the fate of Lady Jane Grey, a real-life Tudor noblewoman who ruled as Queen of England for nine days before being beheaded in 1553.

The book is being adapted as a Prime Video series starring Emily Bader as Lady Jane, Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley, Jordan Peters as King Edward, Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour and Jim Broadbent as the Duke of Leicester.

My Lady Jane premieres June 27. Prime Video shared a trailer for the show in May.

Hand, Ashton and Meadows' novel is the first book in their Lady Janies series. The second book, My Plain Jane, centers on the Charlotte Brontë character Jane Eyre, while the third, My Calamity Jane, focuses on real-life frontierswoman Calamity Jane.

'The Search for WondLa'

The 2010 children's sci-fi novel by Tony DiTerlizzi is the first book in his WondLa series. The novel follows Eva Nine, a 12-year-old girl who emerges from her underground sanctuary for the first time after it is attacked by the creature Besteel.

Apple TV+ is adapting the book as an animated series featuring Jeanine Mason as the voice of Eva and Teri Hatcher as Eva's robot caretaker, Muthr. The voice cast also includes Brad Garrett, Gary Anthony Williams, Chiké Okonkwo, D.C. Douglas and Alan Tudyk.

WondLa is envisioned as a trilogy, with Season 1 to premiere June 28. Apple TV+ released a trailer for the show this month.

'The Dark Manual'

The 2018 novel by Colin O'Sullivan follows Susie Sakamoto, an Irishwoman in Japan struggling with the loss of her husband and son. The character lives with a homebot, a domestic robot designed by her late husband.

The book is being adapted as the Apple TV+ series Sunny, starring Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman who develops an unexpected friendship with her homebot. Together, they uncover the dark truth of what happened to Suzie's family.

Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, You, annie the clumsy, and Jun Kunimura also star.

Sunny will have a two-episode premiere July 10 on Apple TV+.

'Lady in the Lake'

The 2019 novel by Laura Lippman takes place in 1960s Baltimore and follows Madeline "Maddie" Schwartz, a housewife-turned-journalist who investigates the death of Cleo Sherwood, a young Black woman.

Apple TV+ is adapting the book as a limited series starring Natalie Portman as Maddie and Moses Ingram as Cleo. The cast also includes Y'lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Sean Ringgold, Brett Gelman, Noah Jupe and Mike Epps.

Lady in the Lake will have a two-episode premiere July 19.

'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

The 1955 children's book is written and illustrated by Crockett Johnson and is the first book in his Harold series. The series follows Harold, a four-year-old boy who uses a magic purple crayon to create anything he wants by drawing it.

The book is the inspiration for a new live-action and animated film starring Zachary Levi as an adult Harold who draws himself into real life. The cast also includes Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel and Jermaine Clement.

Harold and the Purple Crayon opens in theaters Aug. 2.

Johnson's book was previously adapted as a 2001 HBO series narrated by Sharon Stone.

'It Ends with Us'

The 2016 romance novel by Colleen Hoover centers on Lily Bloom, a young woman who falls in love with the seemingly-perfect Ryle Kincaid. As Lily begins to question the relationship, her first love Atlas Corrigan comes back into her life.

The book is being adapted as a new film starring Blake Lively as Lily, Justin Baldoni as Ryle and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas. Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton also have roles.

It Ends with Us opens in theaters Aug. 9. Sony Pictures shared a trailer for the movie in May that is set to the Taylor Swift song "My Tears Ricochet."

'Bad Monkey'

The 2013 novel by Carl Hiaasen follows Andrew Yancy, a Miami-Dade police detective who was suspended from the force and now works as a health inspector. Yancy stumbles upon a case when a human arm is discovered in the Florida Keys.

The book is being adapted as an Apple TV+ comedy starring Vince Vaughn as Yancy. The cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet and Jodie Turner-Smith, with Zach Braff to appear as a guest star.

Bad Monkey will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 14 on Apple TV+.

'The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism'

The 2006 book by Paul Kengor examines president Ronald Reagan's efforts to dismantle communism and overthrow the Soviet Union.

The book is the inspiration for the new film Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as Reagan. The movie is told through the perspective of Viktor Petrovich (Jon Voight), a former KGB agent.

The cast also includes Penelope Ann Miller, Nick Searcy, C. Thomas Howell, Kevin Dillon, Skip Schwink and Mena Suvari.

Reagan opens in theaters Aug. 30.