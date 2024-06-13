1 of 3 | Sara Ramírez filed for divorce from Ryan DeBolt three years after announcing their split. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez is officially headed for divorce. Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that Ramírez, 48, filed for divorce from their husband, Ryan DeBolt, this week. Advertisement

Ramírez cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed their date of separation as January 2018.

The news comes nearly three years after Ramírez announced their split from DeBolt in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Ryan and I are no longer together," the actor said at the time. "We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths."

People confirmed Wednesday that Ramírez has filed for divorce.

Ramírez and DeBolt married in July 2012 during Ramírez's run as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy.

Ramírez has since played Kat Sandoval on Madam Secretary and Che Diaz on And Just Like That... Reports surfaced in February that Ramírez won't return for And Just Like That... Season 3.

