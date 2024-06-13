Famous birthdays for June 13: Stellan Skarsgard, Malcolm McDowell

June 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- U.S. Army Gen. Winfield Scott in 1786
-- Writer William Butler Yeats in 1865
-- Actor Basil Rathbone in 1892
-- Author Dorothy L. Sayers in 1893
-- Runner Paavo Nurmi, winner of nine Olympic gold medals, in 1897
-- Musician Carlos Chavez in 1899
-- Radio-TV host Ralph Edwards in 1913
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Don Budge in 1915
-- Nobel economics laureate John Forbes Nash in 1928
-- Artist Jeanne-Claude in 1935
-- Artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in 1935
-- Actor Malcolm McDowell in 1943 (age 81)
-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor Stellan Skarsgard in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Richard Thomas in 1951 (age 73)
-- Comedian Tim Allen in 1953 (age 71)
-- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Ally Sheedy in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Paul DeLisle (Smash Mouth) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician David Gray in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor/musician Jamie Walters in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) in 1970 (age 54)
-- TV personality Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Ethan Embry in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Chris Evans in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor/fashion designer Ashley Olsen in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor/fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Kat Dennings in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 1990 (age 34)