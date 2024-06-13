Famous birthdays for June 13: Stellan Skarsgard, Malcolm McDowell

1 of 3 | Stellan Skarsard attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 73 on June 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- U.S. Army Gen. Winfield Scott in 1786

-- Writer William Butler Yeats in 1865

-- Actor Basil Rathbone in 1892

-- Author Dorothy L. Sayers in 1893

-- Runner Paavo Nurmi, winner of nine Olympic gold medals, in 1897

-- Musician Carlos Chavez in 1899

-- Radio-TV host Ralph Edwards in 1913

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Don Budge in 1915

-- Nobel economics laureate John Forbes Nash in 1928

-- Artist Jeanne-Claude in 1935

-- Artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in 1935

-- Actor Malcolm McDowell in 1943 (age 81)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Stellan Skarsgard in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Richard Thomas in 1951 (age 73)

-- Comedian Tim Allen in 1953 (age 71)

-- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Ally Sheedy in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Paul DeLisle (Smash Mouth) in 1963 (age 61)

Advertisement

-- Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician David Gray in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor/musician Jamie Walters in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) in 1970 (age 54)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- TV personality Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Ethan Embry in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Chris Evans in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor/fashion designer Ashley Olsen in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor/fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Kat Dennings in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 1990 (age 34)