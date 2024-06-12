Trending
Entertainment News
June 12, 2024 / 7:28 AM

Oprah Winfrey announces summer reading pick after missing TV spot due to illness

By Karen Butler
Oprah Winfrey was briefly hospitalized for a stomach ailment and dehydration this week. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Oprah Winfrey was briefly hospitalized for a stomach ailment and dehydration this week. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has announced on Instagram that her next Oprah's Book Club selection is Familiaris by David Wroblewski.

Winfrey was scheduled to reveal the title on her best friend Gayle King's CBS Mornings program Tuesday, but fell ill and missed it.

"Yesterday she said, 'I'm going to rally, I'm going to rally.' She had some kind of stomach thing where -- stomach flu where stuff was coming out of both ends. I won't get too graphic," King told her TV audience.

"But needless to say, she ended up in the hospital. Dehydration, she had an IV, so it was a very serious thing," King said. "She will be OK. She will be OK. I hope she's not mad at me for sharing that detail, but I wanted to make it clear that it mattered to her and it bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today."

Winfrey later took to social media to announce her latest favorite book.

She did not mention her recent health issues.

"Summer is here and I love to settle in with a big book that takes me through the season," Winfrey wrote on Instagram.

"Many of you might recognize the author's name because he wrote my 2008 book club pick, The Story of Edgar Sawtelle. Now David has written a follow up to that epic novel with the origin story of the Sawtelle family and the legendary dogs they became famous for," Winfrey added.

"This riveting family saga takes us on an extraordinary journey that brilliantly interweaves history, philosophy, adventure, and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship and living your life's true purpose. You don't have to read David's first book before starting this one but I'm sure you'll pick it up after finishing."

