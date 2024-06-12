Singer Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer diagnosis

1 of 4 | Kevin Jonas (C), pictured with Nick Jonas (L) and Joe Jonas, announced his skin cancer diagnosis Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Singer Kevin Jonas disclosed a skin cancer diagnosis Wednesday, urging people to get moles checked. The 36-year-old star, a singer and musician for the pop rock band Jonas Brothers, had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his hairline.

In a social media video Jonas said, "So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head. Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it."

Basal cell carcinoma often appears as a transparent bump on the skin and is thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet light radiation from sunlight.

Model Christie Brinkley also had a basal cell carcinoma removed from her face in March. She said it was caught early and advised it can be avoided by "being diligent with your sun protection."

Other celebrities have recently shared skin cancer diagnoses, including gamer Tyler Blevins, known as Ninja, who said he had a melanoma removed from the bottom of his foot in March during an annual checkup.



Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, was also diagnosed and treated for melanoma this year. Ferguson, a breast cancer survivor, said in January she had several moles removed and tested while under going mastectomy reconstructive surgery.

In his video Jonas encouraged others, "Make sure to get those moles checked people."

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to resume a concert tour in August in Mexico City.