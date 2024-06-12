Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 12, 2024 / 2:27 PM

Singer Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer diagnosis

By Doug Cunningham
Kevin Jonas (C), pictured with Nick Jonas (L) and Joe Jonas, announced his skin cancer diagnosis Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Kevin Jonas (C), pictured with Nick Jonas (L) and Joe Jonas, announced his skin cancer diagnosis Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Singer Kevin Jonas disclosed a skin cancer diagnosis Wednesday, urging people to get moles checked.

The 36-year-old star, a singer and musician for the pop rock band Jonas Brothers, had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his hairline.

Advertisement

In a social media video Jonas said, "So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head. Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it."

Basal cell carcinoma often appears as a transparent bump on the skin and is thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet light radiation from sunlight.

Model Christie Brinkley also had a basal cell carcinoma removed from her face in March. She said it was caught early and advised it can be avoided by "being diligent with your sun protection."

Other celebrities have recently shared skin cancer diagnoses, including gamer Tyler Blevins, known as Ninja, who said he had a melanoma removed from the bottom of his foot in March during an annual checkup.

Advertisement

Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, was also diagnosed and treated for melanoma this year. Ferguson, a breast cancer survivor, said in January she had several moles removed and tested while under going mastectomy reconstructive surgery.

In his video Jonas encouraged others, "Make sure to get those moles checked people."

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to resume a concert tour in August in Mexico City.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Inside Out 2' updates emotional complexity, humor
Movies // 28 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Inside Out 2' updates emotional complexity, humor
LOS ANGELES, June 12 (UPI) -- "Inside Out 2," in theaters Friday, elegantly handles the complex new emotions of growing up, with relatable comedy.
Jennifer Esposito: 'Fresh Kills' a rare mob drama that focuses on wives, daughters
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jennifer Esposito: 'Fresh Kills' a rare mob drama that focuses on wives, daughters
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Esposito told UPI her new drama film, "Fresh Kills," is intended to authentically portray the lives of New York City mobsters' wives and daughters.
George R.R. Martin confirms 'Ten Thousand Ships' TV revival
TV // 7 hours ago
George R.R. Martin confirms 'Ten Thousand Ships' TV revival
June 12 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin confirms that his previously canceled "10,000 Ships" TV spinoff pilot has been revived.
'The Boys' to end with Season 5 on Prime Video
TV // 7 hours ago
'The Boys' to end with Season 5 on Prime Video
June 12 (UPI) -- "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has announced that Season 5 of the superhero satire will be its last.
Nate Burleson to host 'Hollywood Squares' featuring Drew Barrymore
TV // 7 hours ago
Nate Burleson to host 'Hollywood Squares' featuring Drew Barrymore
June 12 (UPI) -- "CBS Good Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson has signed on to emcee the "Hollywood Squares" game show, which will feature Drew Barrymore in the center square.
Oprah Winfrey announces summer reading pick after missing TV spot due to illness
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey announces summer reading pick after missing TV spot due to illness
June 12 (UPI) -- Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has announced on Instagram that her next Oprah's Book Club selection is "Familiaris" by David Wroblewski.
Lola Petticrew: 'Tuesday' is fantastical and enormous, but relatable
Movies // 10 hours ago
Lola Petticrew: 'Tuesday' is fantastical and enormous, but relatable
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Lola Petticrew told UPI they immediately wanted to star in the new magical realism dramedy, "Tuesday," because they had never read a script quite like it before.
Famous birthdays for June 12: Jason Mewes, Dave Franco
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 12: Jason Mewes, Dave Franco
June 12 (UPI) -- Actor Jason Mewes turns 50 and actor Dave Franco turns 39, among the famous birthdays for June 12.
Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose, will seek annulment
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose, will seek annulment
June 11 (UPI) -- Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose after seven months of marriage.
Chaka Khan performs hits at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 1 day ago
Chaka Khan performs hits at Tiny Desk concert
June 11 (UPI) -- Chaka Khan performed "Tell Me Something Good," "I'm Every Woman" and other hits at an intimate show for NPR.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose, will seek annulment
Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose, will seek annulment
Jake Gyllenhaal: Slow, intense boil of 'Presumed Innocent' mirrors real trials
Jake Gyllenhaal: Slow, intense boil of 'Presumed Innocent' mirrors real trials
Oprah Winfrey announces summer reading pick after missing TV spot due to illness
Oprah Winfrey announces summer reading pick after missing TV spot due to illness
Famous birthdays for June 12: Jason Mewes, Dave Franco
Famous birthdays for June 12: Jason Mewes, Dave Franco
George R.R. Martin confirms 'Ten Thousand Ships' TV revival
George R.R. Martin confirms 'Ten Thousand Ships' TV revival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement