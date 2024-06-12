Famous birthdays for June 12: Jason Mewes, Dave Franco

June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
-- John Augustus Roebling, designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, in 1806
-- Artist Egon Schiele in 1890
-- Artist/writer Djuna Barnes in 1892
-- Entrepreneur David Rockefeller in 1915
-- Cartoonist Dave Berg in 1920
-- U.S. President George H.W. Bush in 1924
-- Musician Vic Damone in 1928
-- Anne Frank, whose diary told of hiding from the Nazis in occupied Holland, in 1929
-- Actor/musician Jim Nabors in 1930
-- Musician Chick Corea in 1941
-- Sportscaster Marv Albert in 1941 (age 83)
-- Actor Sonia Manzano in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Timothy Busfield in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician Meredith Brooks in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) in 1959 (age 65)
-- Comedian Scott Thompson in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Rick Hoffman in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Jason Mewes in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Timothy Simons in 1978 (age 46)
-- Musician Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, in 1979 (age 45)
-- Model Adriana Lima in 1981 (age 43)
-- Musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) in 1981 (age 43)
-- Software developer Blake Ross in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Dave Franco in 1985 (age 39)