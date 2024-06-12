Trending
June 12, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 12: Jason Mewes, Dave Franco

By UPI Staff
Jason Mewes participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 14, 2019. The actor turns 50 on June 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Jason Mewes participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 14, 2019. The actor turns 50 on June 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- John Augustus Roebling, designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, in 1806

-- Artist Egon Schiele in 1890

-- Artist/writer Djuna Barnes in 1892

-- Entrepreneur David Rockefeller in 1915

-- Cartoonist Dave Berg in 1920

-- U.S. President George H.W. Bush in 1924

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Musician Vic Damone in 1928

-- Anne Frank, whose diary told of hiding from the Nazis in occupied Holland, in 1929

-- Actor/musician Jim Nabors in 1930

-- Musician Chick Corea in 1941

-- Sportscaster Marv Albert in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Sonia Manzano in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Timothy Busfield in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Meredith Brooks in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Comedian Scott Thompson in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Rick Hoffman in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Jason Mewes in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Timothy Simons in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Model Adriana Lima in 1981 (age 43)

-- Musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Software developer Blake Ross in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Dave Franco in 1985 (age 39)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

