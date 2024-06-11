1 of 3 | Aly Michalka recently welcomed a son, Jack Francis, with her husband, Stephen Ringer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Aly & AJ singer Aly Michalka is a new mom. The singer and actress, 35, welcomed her first child, son Jack Francis, with her husband, Stephen Ringer, in April. Advertisement

Michalka said in an interview with People published Monday that she gave birth to her baby boy April 21 at her home in Santa Barbara.

"It was a very peaceful and calm birth, which is really what we were hoping for," the star said.

"He's just a great little guy," she added of her son. "He's got a really special disposition about him."

Michalka and Ringer chose the name Jack after Michalka's late maternal grandfather, while Francis is a Ringer family name.

Michalka confirmed the birth by reposting the news on Instagram Stories.

Michalka and Ringer announced in January that they were expecting their first child together.

The actress celebrated her impending motherhood with a post on Mother's Day in May.

"Blossoming into a Mother has never felt more surreal," she said at the time. "Happy Mothers Day to anyone who is a nurturer...and of course to my own Mom @mamachalka I love you so much xo your first born."

Michalka and Ringer celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary last week.

Michalka and her sister AJ Michalka perform as the music duo Aly & AJ. As an actress, Michalka is known for playing Keely on Phil of the Future, Marti on Hellcats and Peyton on iZombie.